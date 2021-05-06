MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana — A lot of anglers, maybe most, fish the beach in the early season on the southern end of Lake Michigan. For the most part, Dave Engel doesn’t. Oh, he’ll check the beach, but if it isn’t going gangbusters — as it hasn’t this spring — he’ll run out 11 or 12 miles into Michigan water, to 160 feet or more, and troll deep water.
That’s how it was last week when I met up with Engel, 60, and went out in his 36-foot Tiara, Best Chance Too. Engel ran for almost a half hour before he started setting up, and when he did, he put his downrigger rods down toward the bottom, ran four rods with diving planers in the mid depths, and put out the rest of his rods with planer boards up high.
We started catching fish almost immediately; mostly on the deep downrigger rods, and the first eight we boated were lake trout. As we got into deeper water, we started hitting some salmon — eight coho and one king by the time we were done — and kept catching lakers until we had 24 — an eight-angler limit — on ice, when we pulled the ‘riggers and kept fishing higher.
That weekend, a couple of days after I fished with him, he won the two-day Michigan City Classic tournament, despite just catching just one king over the two days.
“We went old school, trolling in that deep water,” he said. “We just kept going and ran into the steelhead. It’s the steelhead that won it for us.”
Engel, who’s been chartering for more than 40 years, says the fishery is shaping up nicely, though he has some concerns about what he’s seeing this spring.
“The king bite, so far, has not been there like it has the last three years,” he said. “But we don’t have the alewives — we haven’t seen any bait in the salmon we’ve cleaned.
“I’m not going to jump to conclusions, but after next week, if there’s not some kings with alewives in them, I’m going to be worried. If the alewives are around, the kings will find them.”
As for coho — the bulk of which came on the high lines, some just subsurface and others on rods with two or three colors of lead-core line — he has a somewhat similar concern.
“The cohos are full of bugs,” Engel said. “When you go to Wisconsin to fish, they talk about two classes of coho, the fly-eaters and the meat-eaters. If the fish can figure out where the alewives are, they’ll eat them. You catch the smaller ones up high and the bigger ones on divers deeper.”
The steelhead, he said, are the same way.
“Usually when it’s choppy out there, the steelhead will be full of bugs, but when it’s calm they’ll be full of sticklebacks. I haven’t seen any sticklebacks yet this year, either. There’s more going on out there besides the lack of alewives.”
As for lake trout, the fishing is “as good as I ever remember it be being,” he said.
“I tell everyone these are the good old days of lake trout fishing,” Engel said. “It’s a great thing to see. I’ve looked at a couple hundred lake trout this spring and there’s nothing in them except for a couple caught right on the beach, which had either smelt or gizzard shad in them.
“Everything the DNR has been saying is going to happen is pretty much coming true. We should listen to them. If you’re where the trout are — and they’re biting — fish for them. There were a lot of guys who didn’t know how to catch lakers. Now they’re catching on.
“Ever since this thing started the DNR has said they want to build a multi-species fishery,” he continued. “They’re right. Everybody wants to catch kings and when you tell them you’ve been hammering the lake trout, they still just want to catch kings. But after trolling for three or four hours and not finding them, they say, ‘where did you say you caught those lake trout?’ ”
Engel said he’s confident that the kings will eventually show up.
“It’s been a cold, windy spring,” he said. “The kings we’re seeing are healthy. We caught a 15-pound king in the tournament that I’ll guarantee you was a 3-year-old. Another year he’d have been a 27-pounder — or more.
“Kings are easy,” he continued. “If they’re there, you’ll catch them. They’re aggressive. They eat.”
Although the lack of bait has him concerned, Engel said he’s worried about something else — sea lampreys.
“We’ve seen quite a few lampreys — young lampreys, seven to 10 inches — on lake trout and on some on the salmon, too,” he said. “We’ve caught one to three lampreys every day for the last two weeks. There’s some river system or creek down here that’s slipped through the cracks and is allowing those lampreys to come out here. They’ve got to check that.”
Aside from his concerns, Engel said fishing has been excellent, as long as anglers are willing to take what the lake’s providing.
“It’s a great fishery,” he said. “Limit catches. We’ve been catching 25 to 30 fish every day no problem.”
We iced 33 the day I was out there and finished by 11 a.m. If we hadn’t stopped fishing for lakers, we might have caught twice that many.
Engel can be reached at 616-292-4812.
