ALGONAC — We were on the water well before dark, which is when most sturgeon fishing takes place here — and we were rewarded for our punctuality by catching a small one (say 24 inches) during daylight hours. It was a sight; the scutes (bony plates) were sharp and well defined. Compared to the larger, older fish, it was remarkable, sort of comparing beauty contest contestants to nursing home residents.
That point was proven a half hour later (still before dark) when we caught 42-incher. It was still a good-looking fish, but not nearly as well defined.
Sturgeon are referred to by some as “dinosaur fish” as the earliest fossils date to well more than 200 million years ago, and they look to have more in common with, say a stegosaurus than a walleye.
I was fishing with Theron Hoffman and three other fellows on the St. Clair River, which is Michigan’s best-known sturgeon fishery. And it’s remarkably dependable; Hoffman, a 34-year-old mostly walleye fisherman has been chasing them for seven or eight years here and he almost always catches ‘em.
“I’ve caught them seven of the eight times I went after them this year,” he said.
Sturgeon fishing isn’t something you try on a lark. Considering that they can weigh in excess of 100 pounds, you don’t go after them with your average bass tackle. We were using 10-foot medium heavy rods (Ugly Stiks) with saltwater-class spinning reels (Penn 8000 series), 100-pound braided line (Power Pro) with 100-pound fluorocarbon leaders (Scientific Angler).
Even the sinkers — 1-pound, triangular-shaped affairs — were unique.
We started out by graphing an area, just off the main river channel, in 60 to 70 feet of water, until Hoffman saw what he was looking for — large arcs on the sonar, just off or on the bottom. He then idled about 100 feet upstream, let out the anchor and drifted back.
“Anchoring the boat is something of an art form,” Hoffman said. “I look for a flat that drops down to a deep hole. I like to fish a ramp most of the time —you can often catch the fish just peeling up that ramp.”
The heavy sinker was attached via a swivel, so the fish could take the bait — a gob of night crawlers (three or four) covering a 6/0 hook — without feeling the weight.
“It’s a real light bite,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman likes Gamakatsu hooks, either an octopus or sickle–shaped-hook because “with a circle hook, the fish seem to be able to spit it out easier.”
And we did have some of that as we failed to connect on a number of bites. Still, by the time we called it at a night, at around 5 a.m., we’d boated eight — the largest of which was 64 inches with a 30-inch girth — which Hoffman said was a pretty good night.
The St. Clair River’s sturgeon is “our best population in the state of Michigan,” said Jim Francis, the southeastern Michigan fisheries biologist with the Department of Natural Resources, “but it’s just a fraction of what it was pre-settlement. It’s one of our few healthy populations of sturgeon.”
Sturgeon season runs from July 16 to March 15, when it closes during the spawn. From July 16 – Sept. 30, anglers are allowed to keep one fish per season — from 42 to 50 inches — but anglers can catch and release them until the season closes. The slot limit is designed to let them mature, but protect the biggest fish, which are invariably females, but few anglers keep them.
“The fish are pretty hardy,” Francis said. “We don’t have concerns about them being handled.
“It’s really a unique fishery. You’ll get a lot of people who will try it for novelty of it and there’s a chance to catch the biggest fish of your life in the Great Lakes.”
Sturgeon are mysterious; though they are caught throughout the St. Clair River to Lake Erie complex, they seem to be concentrated in the St. Clair River. But they are great travelers; fish tagged near Belle Isle in the Detroit River have been recaptured as far away as Buffalo, New York.
“That fish did that twice,” Francis said. “There’s a lot of research in the Detroit River system and in the rest of the system. Several ongoing studies ongoing show a mingling of Lake St. Clair fish into both rivers, but you don’t tend to see St. Clair River fish in the Detroit River or vice versa. But it is an open system and they do move around.”
Anglers who do keep a fish must report it to the DNR, either through a 1-800 number or online, within 24 hours, though not many people do.
“We’ve seen more interest in sturgeon; we have a really active group of Sturgeon for Tomorrow up there.” Francis said. “You used to have to have a tag, pre-catch, but we did away with the tag. Most people catch and release anyway.
“We’ve built reefs for spawning and the fish are using them. We’re comfortable that population continues to grow. We continue to see good recruitment.”
And good fishing. Hoffman said the biggest he’s caught, so far measured 81 inches, but says he has hooked bigger.
“I had one spool about 600 feet of line,” he said. “It broke the leader right at the swivel. I was using a cheaper line. I won’t make that mistake at again.”
