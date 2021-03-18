LAKE ODESSA — What’s the secret to consistently catching panfish through the ice? If you ask Wally Ingvartsen the bottom line is simple: Fish deep water.
“We’ve fished an average of four times a week and I don’t think we’ve had a half dozen bad days all winter,” he said. “We pretty much fish deeper water. Some guys fish along the edge of the weed line, but we target the deeper schools of ‘gills. The places where they tend to be are in traditional places that we’ve learned over the years and we know where they tend to be most of the time.”
I’ve known Ingvartsen, 60, who recently retired from the Department of Corrections as a maintenance supervisor, for a number of years, though I’ve never fished with him until recently. I’ve hunted rabbits with him and Bill Bird, another long-time buddy, for years and when the pair invited me to fish on the ice with them, I jumped on it. Both have done very well consistently for years.
Ingvartsen says they find bigger schools of panfish in deeper water than in shallow water and he concentrates on the suspended fish that are highest in the water column.
“We target the fish that are up in the water column — those are fish that are moving and they’re the ones that are feeding,” he said. “In the last few weeks we’ve been fishing 36 feet of water and most of the fish we caught were in 18 to 22 feet. Those are the active fish, up feeding, and those are fish that tend to bite.”
Ingvartsen said that deep-water panfish are just like their shallow-water brethren in one key way — they are often on the move. So he often fishes with a group of six or eight guys and when the bites slows, they spread out and when one angler finds them, the rest head in that same direction.
“This year the fish really seemed to move a lot,” he said. “Sometimes the fish stay in one place and you can stay on them and try to pick off the highest fish, but when they’re moving, sharing information has helped out everybody. If you keep moving, they’ll keep feeding.”
(An alternative, if you’re going solo, is to use an underwater camera and see if you can find the direction the fish moved that way, he said.)
Other than that, Ingvartsen is pretty particular about his equipment. He builds his own rods, four-footers, on basic fiberglass blanks that he sands down to make them extremely whippy.
“I really like a limber fiberglass pole and the more it bends the more I like it,” he said. “If it’s windy, I’ll go to a shorter rod and that slows down the presentation. You can buy everything you need to build a rod for $20 and you can build it in about three hours if you’re taking your time.”
Ingvartsen generally uses those inexpensive plastic, simple spring-tension spool reels. He fills them with one-pound test monofilament. And he makes his own spring bobbers out of single strand of titanium wire. (He says he can a handful for abut the same cost as buying a single good-quality spring bobber.)
He prefers small, tungsten jigs. Tungsten, of course, is denser than lead so you can get away with a smaller bait and still fish in deep water. He generally prefers a jig that measures about 2.5 millimeters, but will go up to three mm if the fish are biting aggressively. He’s also particular about how he ties them on and how he baits them.
“I tie what I call ‘an alternative snell knot’ so the jig stays horizontal in the water,” he said. “I run the line through the eye from the back, bring the line back toward the hook and then tie a slip knot on the hook. It works real.”
As for bait, Ingvarsten says plastic works real well, “but I’m old-fashioned; we’ve done so well with spikes that I just keep using them.”
Typically he runs the hook through just the tip of the spike, “but if they’re biting short, you have to really thread it on.”
Ingvartsen says he lets the fish tell him how to present the bait.
“Some days you have to keep it moving all the time,” he said. “And sometimes you barely moved it at all. Seems like it’s different every day. The fussier the fish the more I slow down. And when I slow down I use smaller jigs.”
His only other tip: Don’t dawdle.
“The second you see that fish on the depth finder getting on your bait, if it so much as twitches, set the hook. He’s either got it or not.”
The day I fished with Ingvartsen and Bird, they had their limits before noon (we’d arrived around 9 a.m.) I had 15 when we called it.
“Normally we get our limits,” Ingvartsen said. “Some days it takes a little longer, but we’re usually done by 1 o’clock.”
Ingvartsen says the guys move around to a lot of different lakes over the season, but he doesn’t think catching limits hurts the panfish populations at all.
“I think the fish can handle fishing pressure a lot better than they can the weed control on these lakes,” he said. “Seems like they all want the lakes to be like a swimming pool.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.