ECORSE — Sometimes, fishing is like solving a riddle and the answer just comes to you. Other times it’s more like doing a jigsaw puzzle — you link up the pieces one at a time until it comes together.
And sometimes, you never do get it entirely figured out.
That’s how it was on our boat recently walleye fishing on the Detroit River. We caught fish, but not like you’d expect to catch them here in April.
I was fishing with Mark Martin and Chris Reinhold and another pair of anglers — Jeff Mohney, who had purchased a trip that Martin donated as a Safari Club fundraiser, and his friend Paula Hills — on a mild, mostly sunny Saturday.
It seemed like every boat owner within 100 miles was there, too; there were two- to three-footers on the river and not a lick of wind, caused by the wakes from the boats running up and down the river all day.
Anglers were out there in everything, from flat-bottomed johnboats to big, fiberglass cigarette boats, and were jigging everywhere, from immediately adjacent to the sea walls out to the border line with Ontario. (There were decidedly fewer boats on the Canadian side, which is how this has been since the COVID crisis hit a little more than a year ago when the Canadian government decided Yanks were no longer invited to visit.)
We started out in 35 feet of water — kind of an arbitrary depth as the walleyes can be found at just about every depth this time of year — and we hit a couple of fish on our first pass downstream.
We were fishing with jigs tipped with plastic tails and minnows, sort of the standard approach early in the season. Some say the minnows are de rigueur until the water warms up as it was still well less than 50 degrees — and there was about a 30-minute wait to buy them at the local bait shop at Jefferson and Telegraph, so apparently a lot of guys thought they needed them — while others say minnows are unnecessary at any time.
On our second pass, I caught a nice ‘eye and suddenly that was it; we did not catch another fish (though we did have a couple of bites and a hookup or two, as well) for, literally, hours.
Martin had invited his entire pro staff from his fishing schools to come out and fish and there were a handful of other boats in our party — Martin is big on sharing information — several of which were doing a little better than we were.
Jeff Kissel, one of Martin’s long-time fishing school aides, called and told us his boat had six — four of which were caught by one guy using an unpainted jig head, a black worm trailer and no minnow — the bulk of which came from 12 feet of water, within spitting distance of the bank. So we went shallow for 90 minutes or so and came up with nothing to show for it.
Another angler called and told us he had a half dozen caught in deeper water miles upstream in the shadows of the Renaissance Center, but by the time we arrived above the Ambassador Bridge and met up with him, he said the bite had died an hour earlier and he was on this way downstream to find something else.
Then, in early afternoon, we bumped into Dan Locke, a longtime compadre of Martin’s, who was fishing with his two sons and another angler and they had 22 — two short of a limit.
Locke was fishing thiscloseto the international line, where there were a pair of 42-foot deep holes separated by a 35-foot flat.
The fish were coming from the deep holes, he said. Locke was using a jig with a brown plastic worm with a green tip and he swore by it (but his son Logan was fishing with a chartreuse tail and he was catching his share). Within a few more minutes, they’d caught their two additional fish and were done.
So we decided to give his area a try. And at around 2:30, Reinhold caught a fish.
Then 30 minutes later, Mohney caught a fish. And then 30 minutes later, Martin caught a walleye — he’d been horribly snake bit all day, missing bites and letting a couple that he did hook get off — his first of the day. And then 30 minutes later I caught my second walleye, every bit of seven or eight hours after I’d caught my first. (I immediately suggested we call it a day so I could tell the world that I caught twice as many as Mark Martin. That was good for a laugh.)
As it turns out, that was it, anyway. We didn’t fish much longer as the wind was getting up, the predicted rainfall was clearly on its way, and we’d been at it for nearly 12 hours as it was and were planning a fish fry. But what I found most interesting was that we caught all four of our fish up on top of the flat, not in the holes as Locke had.
When we got back together, and compared notes, one boat had 13 fish, one had 11, another had nine, we had seven, and one had three. And Locke et al had 24.
So how do you explain all of this? The answer is you don’t. That’s fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.