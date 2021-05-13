TRENTON — As Shea Hegedus cut the outboard and lowered the trolling motor, he mentioned it was only the second time he’d fished the Detroit River for walleye this spring.
“Something is off with the river,” he said. “The fish never pushed up into the river the way they should have by now. There was an early push, but they shut down. I was talking to the guides who were happy to bring in 10 fish after six or seven hours on the water while I was out there catching limits every day in two or three hours.
“Two weeks ago the water temperature was like 42 degrees,” he continued. “But we had a couple of warm rains and the water temperature is up and it seems like it’s moved the fish up.”
Unlike just about everybody else who jigs for walleyes in southeast Michigan, Hegedus spent the early spring jigging on humps in Lake Erie, he said. And while reports from the Detroit River were hit or miss, Hegedus said his catch has been fairly consistent. In fact, the day before we fished, it took him longer than usual to catch his limits, which is why he decided to give the river a try.
It was a good call. In our first two hours on the river, we put eight in the live well and farmed out a few more. Had we stayed, I had no doubt we’d have limited out (six each) in another hour or so. But Hegedus said he wanted to show me the lake fishery, so he fired up the outboard and we headed out 5- or 6 miles into Lake Erie.
“I think the fish were staying in the lake until recently, staging before they move up into the river,” he said. “It’s been pretty consistent out here. The trollers have been catching them for the last month or so.”
We drifted with the wind over the humps on the upper end of Lake Erie, fishing in 18 feet of water that came up to 14 or 12 atop the humps. It took us a couple of hours to catch our last four, but we kept busy with white bass and drum in the interim.
There are a handful of theories among anglers as to the slower-than-usual walleye bite on the Detroit River this spring. Ultra-clear water is one of them; this has been an unusually dry spring so far and the darker water is hugging the Canadian shore, which is verboten for Yanks, because of COVID. One of the more successful guides I know told me he started fishing well before sunrise this spring and did much of his damage before good light.
“The walleyes aren’t going to be in that clear water,” Hegedus said. “They can’t hunt in it.”
Hegedus, 32, a lifelong walleye angler and now a charter boat skipper, had us rigged up with 1-ounce jigs tipped with 4-inch Fin-S-Fish plastic tails and stinger hooks.
He likes heavy jigs as some of his less experienced clients have a little trouble feeling the bottom and “I always want everyone on the boat to be using the same jig for boat-control purposes. You get one guy using a light jig and he’s going to be halfway down the river in the current if everyone else is staying vertical.”
We were both using dark-colored plastics — black and silver or black and gold — which he prefers, though he said purple and chartreuse tails have been producing, too. Hegedus guessed the bite on the river was a couple weeks behind normal for the spring, while the bite on Erie is right on schedule.
“Just watching online, the guys out of the state park and Bolles Harbor are all catching fish,” he said. “Everything seems like it’s on track for another great year.”
The walleye fishery has been outstanding down here for the last couple of years and should be for the foreseeable future as we caught a couple of throwbacks to go along with the keepers.
“The fishing is as good as, or even better than, it’s ever been,” Hegedus said. “Back in ’06 and ’07, it was super with that great hatch in ’03, but it’s at that level again. In the summer, you’ve got to try to stay away from fish to make the trip last for three hours.
“And the fish are fat and healthy. We’re not seeing a bunch of skinny fish. That tells me the bait is sustaining the fishery.”
All of the fish we caught were males, which is not unusual for May on the Detroit River.
“We were catching spawned-out females at the end of March,” Hegedus said, “but I caught one the other day that was full of eggs — she was spilling them when I got her in the boat — so you’re talking a month-and-half-spawn there.”
We fished out of Hegedus’ small aluminum Lund; he is anxious to get the big boat in the water and start trolling, he said, but he’s still awaiting his boat inspection, something he anticipates will happen within the next week or so.
By that time, the Lake Erie bite should be on fire.
You can reach Hegedus at 734 770-8573.
