TOLEDO BEACH — We knew we had a short window. It had rained, sometimes hard, for a couple of hours in the morning, and the weather gurus said that was just a prelude of what was to come. Time was of the essence.
Fortunately, fish captain Ron Levitan was planning to try and was only a couple of miles outside the harbor, so we were in the right vicinity and setting lines in no time. And it didn’t take long for the first of them go off.
We were fishing in around 15 feet of water, where Levitan had left the walleyes the day before, running 10 lines off of big planer boards, towing Wiggle Warts, perhaps the most time-honored crankbaits on Lake Erie, 60 to 70 feet back.
We caught a handful of fish on our first pass, but fewer than half of them hit the ice chest. Most were walleyes, but about half of them failed to meet the 15-inch minimum mark. And there was plenty of the usual Lake Erie by-catch: white bass, white perch, and sheepshead.
When the bite slowed, Levitan did a 180 and we went back through the productive water again, but this pass yielded fewer bites. This is not unusual as there is a lot more current in the Great Lakes than some think, which affects the baits. Towing at 2 miles an hour with the current is not the same as towing 2 miles an hour against it.
Although the bite was decent, it was tough fishing as maintaining one’s balance was equally tough; the big lake was churning. I personally spent more time photographing than fishing as trying to keep a level horizon in the view finder was a full-time job.
But when Levitan reversed course in his 31-foot Tiara again and we trolled along our original line, the bite picked right back up.
The key, Levitan said, was keeping the plugs in the strike zone.
“We’re running our baits eight to 10 feet down in 14 to 16 feet of water,” he said. “This fishing, most of the time, is a suspended-fish fishery. When you see them on the bottom on the depth finder, it’s either because a front is coming through and they’re sulking or they’ve gotten full and they’ve just quit feeding.”
We fished for a little less than three hours as the seas grew increasingly angry and the sky became as black as week-old coffee. At 10:15, Joe Robison — who was mating for Levitan in what has become an annual fishing trip involving largely Department of Natural Resources alumni, announced it was time to get out of Dodge, we pulled lines and got in just before the skies really opened up.
But we had 27 walleyes — and one big channel cat — on ice, which is pretty good action. And that, of course, is why Lake Erie is what it is for walleye fishermen.
“We’re number one in the world,” said Levitan, who has been guiding on Erie for 35 years. “There is no better fishing for walleye anywhere than Lake Erie.”
It wasn’t always that way. Truth is, guys with a lot of gray in what’s left of their hair, remember when Lake Erie was called “the Dead Sea.”
“They brought it back, but it was a planted fishery,” said Levitan, 61, “lots of quantity but no quality, until about ’92. Then with the natural reproduction we’ve had over the last 30 years, we’ve got both quality and quantity.
“The hatches we’ve had in the last 10 years are better than they were in the previous 20,” he continued. “And that will continue because the 2019 and 2020 hatches were so phenomenal. And your various year-classes from the last seven years are all in the same area. We’re still pulling in fish that are five, six, seven, eight pounds.”
Levitan said limit catches are more the rule than the exception.
“Some days it takes a little longer and some days it’s non-stop,” he said. “But if you’re catching half throwbacks and you’re taking home 30 fish, that’s 60 fish you’ve caught. That’s pretty phenomenal.”
Fishing is good all season, though the bigger fish tend to drift out of Michigan into deeper water during the dog days of summer, Levitan said.
“The Western Basin is basically a nursery area,” he said. “When the water warms up and the bigger fish move out into deeper water, the younger ones will stay in here and tolerate the heat as long as they have food. It’s the food sources that keep them here and our gizzard shad and emerald shiners are doing fine.”
Levitan used to leave Lake Erie in mid-July and head to Frankfort to fish for salmon through September. But the combination of declining returns from salmon and improving walleye fishing caused him to change his game plan. He’s all Lake Erie all the time. He fishes out of his home port until around Labor Day, then closes out his season out of Huron, Ohio, until it gets too cold to keep his boat in the water.
“There’s 40 to 60 feet of water there,” he said. “That’s a big difference. And big fish, too.”
Levitan will fish for perch, if the clients so desire, though that fishery has been a little bit more hit or miss the last couple of years. But with the walleye fishing being what it is, it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting anything else.
