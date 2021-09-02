KINDERHOOK — The lake was socked in with fog, but that was no problem, Wayne Leazer said, as he idled us away from the launch ramp.
Leazer knew where he wanted to start — a shallow flat not far from the ramp — and we’d be there in a minute.
The key, Leazer said, is to concentrate on marl, sand or gravel bottom where there was little to no vegetation. Working an open-hooked worm through grass would be difficult and, besides, those clean-bottom areas are where the better bluegills live, he said.
The small fish need vegetation to hide from predators, Leazer said, while the bigger sunfish are bold enough to cruise the open flats.
We started catching fish immediately, nice bluegills, redears and hybrids.
“We’re looking for pods of them,” said Leazer, a 54-year-old retired mason. “Sometimes you can catch a handful without moving the boat. Sometimes you catch two or three or four — that’s a lot more common than seven, eight, or nine. But sometimes you just catch one. Maybe it was by itself. Or maybe you spooked the other ones out of there; fish can cover a lot of water quickly. They can be 50 yards away in a couple of seconds.”
We were fishing simple rigs — 4-pound monofilament line with a No. 6 Aberdeen hook with a small spit shot pinched about eight inches above it.
“I like a long shank hook,” Leazer said. “It’s easier to get a hold of and get it out of the fish. Some guys like smaller hooks, but a long shank hook is not too big — you can catch three-inchers on it and they don’t have any trouble getting it in their mouth.”
Leazer uses gold hooks, but only because that’s what he’s always used.
“They make hooks in all kinds of colors now and I know some guys have a preference for the color of the hook they use,” he said. “And I guess at times the color could catch the fish’s eye, but I think that worm moving across the bottom catches their eye better.
“I like to keep it moving,” he continued. “When it hits the bottom, I shake it, stop it, shake it, move it along, move it along. You’re not wasting a lot of time in unproductive water; if you fish it slow you’re going to spend twice as much time in water without any fish in it.”
We caught fish steadily for the first 90 minutes and virtually all of them were keepers — seven inches or bigger. We never caught a 10-incher, but we caught a number that would scare the heck out of 10 inches. All of them came from areas with clean bottom.
“If you get around heavy weeds you wind up catching five little ones to one big one,” Leazer said. “On a clean bottom it’s the opposite — five big ones for every little one.”
We spent the morning fishing water anywhere from about a foot deep to about three feet; at one point we were in five feet, which “is considered deep for me,” he said.
“It’s like fishing for bass, casting and covering water,” Leazer continued. “Just like bass, you can catch one here, one there or you can sometimes get into a pod of fish. Just put the trolling motor down and cover water.”
The fishing slowed as the sun rose, which Leazer said is not unusual.
“It’s definitely better early in the morning, just like bass,” he said. “Bass always bite best shallow the first hour or two of the day. They’re up shallow cruising and feeding. I think the sun rising up moves them out of there and of course there’s the activity when the pleasure boaters and jet-skiers get going.
“Timing has a lot to do with fishing success,” he continued. “You can go through an area and not catch any, then come back an hour later and they’re in there biting. It’s that way with crappie and bluegills, too.
“I’ve never tried it in the evening, but I’m assuming you can come out here and fish from 5 (p.m.) to dark and do the same thing. They’re probably feeding at night and you could probably come out after dark and catch them, too.”
We hit a lull; at 8:30 a.m. we had 30 in the ice chest. Half hour later, we had 37, mostly because we started catching a lot of throwbacks, and that was because we went through some areas with more grass on the bottom, Leazer said. It took another hour for us to finish our limit of 50.
“They’re not going to be everywhere,” Leazer said. “You’re going to have lulls. That’s why you keep moving and keep covering water.”
We were using red wigglers, which are the best bait for ‘gills, Leazer said.
“They’re meaty and that’s what everybody’s using these days.”
There were a few other boats on the lake and all were fishing, from what we could tell, in deeper water, likely along the weed lines. Leazer said he’s done that, too, and found that he catches better quality fish more consistently up shallow.
“They’re up shallow for one reason and one reason alone — to feed,” he said. “And if you look in our cooler, it’s hard to believe we’d have done any better fishing deep.”
Well, we had a limit catch of nice sunfish in less than three and half hours. It’s hard to do much better.
