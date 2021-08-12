BATTLE CREEK — We’d only been trolling a few minutes when Joe Bednar announced that he’d hooked a fish and I quickly looked for a landing net, but there wasn’t one in the boat.
Bednar said he doesn’t like nets as they can damage the fish (which we intended to release) and he could land them by hand, which I thought was fairly bold as we were fishing for pike, fish that often thrash around a lot and you’re trying to hand-grab them when they have crankbaits with treble hooks in their toothy mouths.
But Bednar handled it with aplomb. It was, according to our eyeballs, just short of legal (24 inches). I snapped a quick photo and Bednar let it go.
Less than five minutes later Bednar caught another, about the same size, and he was encouraged. The fact that were caught a couple so quickly meant were doing the right thing and it was only matter of time before we hooked a bigger one, which I did a few minutes later, one about 26 inches.
Bednar is a pike enthusiast, one of few these days far as I can tell. But he was clearly right; we were on them.
We were trolling along a roughly 20-foot deep contour with deep-diving crankbaits, a Crankbait Corporation Fingerling and a Storm Lightning Shad. Exactly how deep they were running was just guesswork, but Bednar said it didn’t matter that much.
“If you’ve got clear water, you don’t have to be so precise,” he said. “You certainly want to get at least 12 or 13 feet down, but I don’t think you need to be 15 or 16. Pike are aggressive. If they can see it, they can get it.”
The lake we were on stratifies at around 20 feet, Bednar said, and we wanted to fish just above the thermocline.
“They don’t like it deeper,” Bednar said. “There’s not enough oxygen. So if you keep your bait in 15 to 20 feet, you’re going to be there pretty consistently.”
A short while later we doubled up. Both were keeper-sized.
Bednar, 55, has got summer pike dialed in. They’re easy once you figure out the thermocline, he said.
“It’s the best fishing of the year if you want to catch both numbers and quality,” he said. “I get my biggest, heaviest fish in the fall when the water cools down — November — but this time of year you get your numbers.”
In the summer, when the shallow water is warm and the deeper water is locking in oxygen, the pike are “squeezed” into a narrow band, he said.
We caught another, this one better than 30 inches.
“I’ve caught fish in the summer in a place lake Bay de Noc in less than 15 feet of water,” he said. “And I’ll catch them in rivers shallower and there may be places where a cold-water creek comes into the lake, but on inland lakes, they’re at the thermocline.”
We kept trolling. And we kept catching. By the time we were done, after about four hours, we’d landed 20 pike, six of which were better than 30 inches.
That’s good fishing.
At one time, Bednar ran a group called Pikemasters. He published a newsletter and held events. Now he just fishes for them (he likes muskies, too) and he catches them regularly. He keeps a couple of year, often fish he catches through the ice, because he likes to eat them, but he generally takes fish out of lake that have no minimum size limit — typically an indication that they’re overpopulated — and he likes a fish in the 20- to 22-inch range, “so there’s enough to filet, and in these high-numbers lakes you’re probably helping them out removing some of the predators.”
That’s Bednar — trying to do the right thing by the resource. He handles his fish gingerly, but quickly, getting them back in the water as soon as possible and generally holds them over the water when he unhooks them in case they thrash out of his hands.
We switched baits a couple of times, just to see, but did most of our damage on the aforementioned crankbaits. And there wasn’t much too it; Bednar occasionally pumps the rod a little bit — to make the bait dart and hopefully, draw strike — but he pretty much trolled at 2 miles an hour, speeding up a slowing down a little every now and then to give the lure a little more action.
We were using stiff rods with 50-pound braided line and about eight inches of wire leader, which Bednar makes out of single strand wire.
Bednar is rather a minimalist. He fishes out of 16-foot aluminum boat with a 30-horse tiller outboard — it’s a lot easier to follow a contour with a tiller than a steering wheel, he said — and a fairly basic depth finder. The only thing he‘s lacking, he said, is he’d like a few more horses for when he’s on big water and he wants to move in a hurry.
Perhaps most interesting aspect of our day was the lake was abuzz with skiers, etc. But the fish were deep enough the boat traffic didn’t bother them, Bednar said, and it would be hard to argue with that, seeing how well we were doing.
It was hot — around 90 — and humid as a sauna. At 2 p.m. we called it, though Bednar said we could have stayed and caught a lot more.
“We’ve educated enough pike today,” he concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.