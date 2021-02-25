LINWOOD — If you’ve fished Saginaw Bay for walleyes much in the last decade or so, you’ve probably had those days when it was over just as you were getting started. They’ve become less common since the limit was raised from five fish to eight, but the walleye fishing has been, in a word, outstanding.
And that has led to unrealistic expectations. I am always fired up to go to the bay. I expect to smack ‘em.
But that’s not always the case as I found out recently after spending two days on the bay. I iced one walleye, first rattle out of the box, and then ...
My partner, Andrew Hendrickson, did better. He caught three (though one was short) in two days.
“There are scads of walleyes,” said Hendrickson, a 45-year-old charter boat skipper and veteran Saginaw Bay angler. “It’s the best walleye fishery in Michigan. Erie’s got good fishing in Michigan waters, but you can almost never ice fish there. I consider this the best walleye fishery in the state because it’s a year-round resource.”
We were part of Mark Martin’s Ice Fishing Vacation/School and we didn’t get started until late because there was a crack to negotiate on the way out to where we were fishing (about 8 miles out) and that took some doing. So it was around 8:30 a.m. when we set up in 22 feet of water. We had the shanty up and Hendrickson told me to start fishing while he set up an underwater camera. Within minutes I had a nice ‘eye on the ice.
A few minutes later, Hendrickson caught one. But it was two more hours before either of us had a bite when Hendrickson caught the short fish. We saw plenty of fish — both on the camera and the depth finder — but they wouldn’t go. The fish would swim up to our baits (they were more intrigued by Hendrickson’s dead stick than my spoon and minnow) and eyeball them, but whenever Hendrickson jiggled his bait (a live minnow on a small jig) or raised it in the water column, they got the heck out of Dodge.
I switched to a tiny jigging Rapala with a minnow head on it — that’s kind of a rule, when the fish are negative, downsize. At mid-afternoon, Hendrickson left to check out the ice en route to another destination, though neither of us really wanted to move as the weather was brutal.
I hooked another walleye — a nice one that I babied up to the hole as I was worried about the tiny hooks on the bait — when it pulled off.
Hendrickson returned and neither of us had another bite. We broke down well before dark — when the bite usually picks up — for safety reasons. (One fellow, who was fishing near us but wasn’t part of the school, stayed and caught three in an hour after we left.)
The weather turned even worse the next morning, ridiculously cold with 25 mile an hour winds, gusting into the 30s (data from the weather buoy), and it was more than an hour later by the time we set up this time. Same story — fish around but no biters.
So we moved, miles toward shore, and set up off a point in 17 feet of water. There were indeed scads of walleyes there, but the drill was the same: They did not want to play. Watching them on the camera was frustrating. We saw plenty of fish come in, look, idle about, then disappear. Hendrickson finally got one to go. We stayed until dark. No dice.
“It was the worst bite I think you can imagine,” Hendrickson said. “It doesn’t get any worse. Generally, every year in February when it gets real cold, the fish are in the worst funk of the year.
Biologically, you’ve got that against you and then you throw in that weather pattern — that cold snap and that hard blow from the northeast that blew all that water into the bay, you have super high pressure. It might have had something to do with the moon phase, too, but super cold weather, northeast blow, super high current — it’s just tough.”
Hendrickson said he did everything he knew to do — downsize the bait, fish close to bottom, use small minnows, etc., etc., etc. Didn’t matter.
“We missed the major feeding period,” he said. “This time of year you have a very small window — it’s all first of the day and right at dusk. But when it gets like this you have to really focus on getting out there before light and staying out there after dark.
“Have a plan — get out there, get set up, and get fishing. Otherwise you’ll miss the bite. If the first spot’s a bust, get moving. Don’t miss that time. Your main goal is to catch fish — take it seriously.”
Hendrickson said the fishing will improve.
“I think it’s about to get really good once the weather stabilizes and warms up,” he said. “The females need to eat more as their eggs get bigger and they’re going to start moving for the spawning thing. It’ll get nothing but better.”
I sure hope so. I’m not done with the bay yet this winter, but every once in a while, you have to get your butt handed to you to appreciate how good it really is when it is.
