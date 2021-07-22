CROTON — We set the date to fish without making any definite plans and when I showed up at Denny Bouwens’ house that morning, he said he had four options: one was a sure thing, one was very likely to be productive, one was fairly likely to be productive, and the fourth was a complete crapshoot. That’s the one I chose.
“So you want to go prospecting, huh?” he asked.
Truth is, I’d done the other three things and was intrigued by the fourth.
Bouwens, who mostly guides for trout and salmon, but is game to try anything, said he had a buddy of his tell him he’d been catching walleyes in the Muskegon River — on water that we regularly fish for steelhead (and sometimes trout, early in the season) — by back-bouncing night crawlers downstream, directly below the boat, the same way a lot of guys bounce spawn for steelhead. The walleyes, Bouwens said, were in the deeper holes and runs, and I could cast or whatever while he was back-bouncing.
Bowens positioned the boat at the head of a run, turned on the trolling motor, so he could slip downstream slowly, and started fishing. He stuck a fish within a minute or so of starting; it was a smallmouth bass one of many — 43 to be exact — we’d catch that morning.
The drill was simple, anywhere there was reasonably deep water, Bouwens would walk back a crawler. On the flats, he’d pick up another rod — we had rods rigged with crankbaits, a topwater (a Pop R) and a swim bait — and cast until we hit some deep water again.
Bouwens, who was regularly catching smallies, caught his first walleye about an hour and half into it. An hour later, he caught a second. Meanwhile, I was spanking the smallmouths on a crankbait. Bouwens said he figured that would happen.
“I knew we were going to catch smallmouths,” he said. “I fish here for smallmouths all summer long. I knew we were going to get bass.”
And not just bass, but other fish as well. I caught three rock bass, for instance, on the crankbait, and Bouwens caught two rainbow trout — one on the crawler, one on a crankbait. And we had the usual number of escapees; I had one nice rainbow to the boat that jumped and spit the bait at the moment of truth.
Bouwens was not especially put off by the lack of walleye bites as he was experimenting.
“I haven’t really done this style of fishing for walleyes,” he said. “I’m just trying to get that bait down to the strike zone and keep it down there. I think I can refine it a little bit and maybe improve on it a little, but I don’t know how.”
Bouwens was rigged with a 3/8th ounce sinker, immediately below his main line, and a 36-inch fluorocarbon leader, to which he tried a pair of No. 6 hooks, “just like a standard crawler harness, but with no spinner,” he said. He’d tried fishing this way with a standard crawler harness in the past, he said, but the spinner was often getting hung up on the bottom.
Truth is, I was surprised he didn’t hang up his crawler rig more often than he did, as the bottom of the river is littered with deadfalls and branches and rocks. But Bouwens explained that he buried the hooks well into the crawler — as you might a Texas-rigged plastic worm — and he kept the rig moving so it didn’t settle into snags.
“You want contact with the bottom, feel it, then jig it off,” he said.
At 11:30 a.m., after about four hours on the water, we were at 42 fish — two walleyes, three rockies and two trout and 35 smalllmouths. I casually mentioned that if we kept going at the pace we’d set, we’d have 50 in the boat by noon, which was a worthy goal. Bouwens said: Let’s do it.
Ah, but it wasn’t to be. We hit a short lull and at noon we’d totaled 48. It took five more minutes — until 12:05 — for us to hit 50.
The fishing had been pretty darn strong. Although many of the bass were sub-legals – which seems like is always the case when fishing for smallmouths in a stream — we had a large handful of keeper-sized bass (14 inches or longer) among them to keep things interesting.
As for the walleyes?
“If you can go out for a couple of hours and catch a couple of walleyes, you’re happy with that,” he said.
Bouwens and I discussed possible modifications to the rigs; he suggested that adding beads to add a little color to the rig might help or the possibility of using a floating jig head to make the bait wake a little bit more in the current.
“I’ve got to work on it a little more,” he said.
I’m sure he will. I’ve been fishing with Bouwens for many different species in many different places for a large number of years and it’s a rare day we don’t catch a bunch. But even with our relative dearth of walleyes, Bouwens said he was pleased with the day.
“Anytime you catch four species of fish and a couple of walleyes and some keeper bass, it’s just a good day,” he said.
I can’t argue with that.
You can reach Bouwens at 616-724-0303.
