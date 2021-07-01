BROOKLYN — I was running a little experiment.
Chris Freiburger, panfisherman extraordinaire, invited me to join him on a lake where he’d fished for the first time a few days previous and caught bluegills, redear sunfish, and bluegill/redear hybrids reasonably well. He was fishing them with a drop shot rig — sinker on the bottom, hook tied several inches above it — that was technically illegal in Michigan until about a decade ago or so when drop-shotting became all the rage with bass fishermen.
It had always been illegal in Michigan to fish with the hook above the sinker — unless you had a 3-inch leader off the main line — because that’s how salmon snaggers do it: They drag that weight on the bottom and let the hook grab hold of the fish. (So, technically, all those years when you fished through the ice with a teardrop tied in-line above your lower teardrop, you were breaking the law.) The Department of Natural Resources amended the rules to make it legal to drop-shot on lakes, but not in rivers, which was a sensible solution.
But I digress.
I was familiar with the lake we were on as I had fished it a handful of times in the past with Bob Miskowski and we always used Bluegill Bob’s rig, which was a practice plug with a two- or three-foot dropper (sometimes longer if the fish were in deeper water) on it. If you see the practice plug so much as twitch, set the hook. Miskowski and I always did really well. So when I started with Freiburger that morning, I used my late friend’s technique.
Freiburger was fishing his drop-shot rig and while he was catching the panfish well, I couldn’t catch anything but bass. So after he had me down five or six sunfish to zippo, I switched, taking off the practice plug and pinching a split shot on the line a couple of inches above my hook. And once I did that, I started catching them as well as my host. The most interesting aspect of the adventure was what we were catching; while we had a few ‘gills, we had many more redears and hybrids — fishing a marl-bottom flat just off the weed line.
“You know the redears are on the bottom,” Freiburger said. “They’re down there feeding on invertebrates and snails. And my interest in the lake is primarily because I surveyed it years ago (when he worked for the DNR) and I knew there were redears in there — redears and hybrids.
So why the drop-shot rig instead of a simple in-line split shot?
“I know the redears are either in the weeds — in heavy vegetation, which I’m not fishing — or they’re going to be picking things up off the bottom,” Freiburger said. “Typically they’re not going to feed as high in the water column as bluegills. So I know that fishing the bottom, I’m going to pick up some bluegills, but more redears — that’s what my expectation is when you have both species present.
“I’d say that some days, the drop-shot seems to make a little bit of difference. Maybe if you have a little bit of Chara (sand grass), maybe it floats up off the bottom a little with a drop-shot. But overall, I don’t think it makes a lot of difference.”
Well, it didn’t this day as both Freiburger and I caught them well. We caught our limits of nice sunfish in a couple of hours. It was excellent.
As a fisheries biologist, Freiburger is a bit conflicted about redears as he’s, like most biologists, pretty much into native species and redears are imports; they’re native to parts south of here, but have done very well in Michigan since the DNR started stocking them several decades back. The reason the DNR stocked them was simple: Redears typically grow faster than ‘gills and on average, if you catch 10 of each, you can bet at least nine of the biggest will be redears most places.
“As an angler, who cares?” Freiburger said. “I’m catching fish. But to me personally, it’s intriguing.”
Redears, which are much more popular in the South, where they are often called shellcrackers, because they feed predominantly on mollusks (though they have nothing against eating earthworms, I assure you). They’re also colloquially called chinquapins, which is interesting as chiquapins are any of the shrubs in the genus Castanopsis or any of the several trees and shrubs in the genus Chrysolepsis. There’s also a species of oak (genus: Quercus) called a chinquapin oak because its leaves resemble those of the chinquapin.
How any of that adds up to calling redears chinquapins is a mystery to me, but I suppose someone has an explanation. I’d love to hear it.
At any rate, redears are one introduced species that thrives in Michigan — at least in the southernmost two or three strata of counties and in at least a couple of lakes to the north of that — at no cost to the bluegills. If anything, redears compete with pumpkinseeds — the panfish most folks simply call sunfish — which, for some reason, have less panache than bluegills, though I would bet a fair number of anglers can’t even tell them apart. You certainly can’t at the table.
Personally, I am thankful that the DNR made the effort to establish redears as they are great fish. Not that there’s anything wrong with bluegills.
Or pumpkinseeds, for that matter.
