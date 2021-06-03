MUNITH — It is the consensus of my crowd that the crappie spawn was 10 days to two weeks behind this spring. Often beginning in April, there was no sign of the sac-au-laits moving shallow until many of us had thought we’d either missed it or it was going to be one of those rare years that the fish are so discombobulated by yo-yoing weather that they never get around to it.
But about the time the bluegills started moving up, my buddy Chris Freiburger, fishing on his home lake in Jackson County, stumbled across the crappies in the same general areas that he fishes for other sunfish species and he wasted no time getting after the specks.
We got on the lake together one evening with a couple of hours to fish before sunset. Freiburger trolling-motored us to a large flat that’ll be covered with vegetation as summer progresses (but was still pretty open so far this year) and stopped in four feet of water. He tossed a small jig, tipped with a chartreuse Gulp minnow about two feet under a clip-on bobber, toward the bank, and hooked up immediately. He put three or four calicos in the boat before I even rigged up.
I was using a tiny (1/32nd ounce) jig, tipped with a shiner-colored Gulp minnow about two feet under a practice plug, an old rig I had lying around that I used to use when I fished with Bluegill Bob Miskowski (may he rest in peace) for bluegills. It worked just fine.
The crappies were all around the same size, 8 to 9 inches, which would have made them 5- to 6 years old in this lake. We both theorized that they were all males, so we started fishing deeper water, thinking that maybe the hens hadn’t moved up yet (typically the males prepare the beds and the females move in to complete their mission a day or two later) and maybe we’d find some better fish deeper. It didn’t seem to matter; except for a couple of 10-inchers, they were all running the same size regardless of whether they were in 2 feet of water or 6.
This is not unusual as crappie are known to produce dominant year-classes every so often. We caught almost no fish that were smaller and this, too, is relatively common with crappies as dominant year-classes tend to heavily predate subsequent year-classes. A dominant year-class will produce good angling for two or three years, followed by a couple of years of relatively poor fishing because there are no subsequent year-classes graduating into desirable-sized fish.
To my way of thinking, we were helping out the lake by thinning out the year-class, making room for the next year-class, though I haven’t been able to find any scientific literature that expresses that philosophy. There is no length restriction on crappie in Michigan, though some other states do impose size limits. (In Texas, for instance, it’s 10 inches.) Had we held out for bigger fish, we’d have only delayed the next good year-class from arriving, though next year’s crappies would likely be bigger on average had we let them all go.
But you never know; when the lake is full of fish, they tend to grow more slowly as the available forage is going into so many mouths.
This is one way fisheries biologists manage game species, such as walleye — by growth rates. When fish are growing slowly, biologists can lower the length limit to allow anglers to thin them out. That’s why the Department of Natural Resources cut the length limit on ‘eyes in Saginaw Bay, from 15 inches to 13 inches, and why some lakes with an overabundance of pike have no minimum size limit.
We caught plenty of other fish, too — bluegills and pumpkinseeds, rock bass, perch, bass (mostly small, but a few keeper-sized specimens) and one big dogfish, letting most go. Freiburger guesstimated that we caught more than 100 fish between us and I’d say he was being conservative.
We caught fish continuously until, maybe 30 minutes before sunset, the wind quit and the lake was as slick as a young Elvis Presley and the bite slowed commensurately. A ripple on the surface is the angler’s friend.
These were all black crappie, which tend to inhabit weedy, clear-water lakes, as opposed to white crappie, which do better in turbid water, seem to relate more to woody debris than weeds, and thrive in rivers and reservoirs. You can tell them apart easily — black crappie have irregular spots (and are typically darker) while white crappie’s markings tend toward vertical bars. If that doesn’t do it for you, you can count the spines in the dorsal fins; white crappies have five or six spines, black crappie have seven or eight.
Crappie are more celebrated in the South than in Michigan, where they are decidedly less popular than bluegills with most anglers. (Fact is some guys I know call crappie “mother-in-law fish,” as in, you give them to your mother-in-law.) Freiburger, who is a native of Indiana, grew up far enough south to appreciate crappie, but still far enough north to prefer ‘gills.
Table fare wise, there is little difference between them in cold water, but crappie tend to have softer flesh in warm water.
That’s rarely a problem as crappie fishing is best in spring — when they are most easily located — and if you do catch a batch in summer, just soak them in ice water a bit before you fix ‘em. They’ll fry up nicely.
