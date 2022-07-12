BELLAIRE — A woman’s petition to reconsider her sentence for her part in an Aug. 2021 shooting at the Torch Lake boat launch was denied.
With her light brown hair tied up in a bun on top of her head, Lauren Hunter kept her eyes facing down toward the defense’s table during her resentencing hearing at the 13th Circuit Court in Antrim County on Monday.
The 39-year-old St. Louis woman was 63 days into a five-month sentence stemming from the shooting that followed a drunken altercation with another woman.
During the original trial, Hunter admitted to drinking alcohol and reaching into the glovebox of her Cadillac Escalade at the Torch Lake Boat Launch, and then retrieving a handgun while she was in a heated argument with Maisy Gleason, 21, of Grand Rapids.
Gleason was subsequently shot in the chest by Hunter, and survived.
On May 9 Hunter was convicted of misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. A jury acquitted her on both felony charges of felony use of a firearm and assault with intent to murder.
Hunter’s lawyer, Southfield attorney Robert Goldman asked 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power to reconsider her jail sentence, according to previous reports.
In his opening statement Monday, Goldman claimed that Hunter was unfairly sentenced based on charges the jury found her not guilty for.
Goldman took issue with Judge Power’s previous statement: “I’m not going to sentence her for shooting Maisy Gleason. But I am going to sentence her for being drunk, carrying on confrontation, then introducing a firearm to the confrontation, and displaying it and waving around.”
He asked the court to reexamine the sentencing in light of the carrying a concealed weapon conviction, as he said the statute is in regards to how someone carries a concealed weapon, not how they use it.
The maximum recommended sentence for carrying a concealed weapon in the state of Michigan is between zero to three months. Hunter’s attorney argued that her sentence should reflect that, and not be the five months Judge Power imposed.
“We don’t disagree or deny that this is a serious and tragic event,” Goldman said. “One that has had a tragic impact on all of us involved.”
Antrim County Prosecutor James Rossiter questioned the proceeding from the start.
“I don’t think the court has any authority to go back and reconsider [her sentence],” Rossiter said in response to Goldman’s opening arguments.
Rossiter rebutted Goldman’s claims and said Hunter’s good behavior while incarcerated has nothing to do with the duration of the sentence that she is currently serving. He argued that her original sentence is based on her belligerent behavior and being exceptionally intoxicated.
“The guidelines [for sentencing] for carrying a concealed [gun] don’t take any of that into consideration,” Rossiter said. “The guidelines would apply to someone as simple as walking down the sidewalk and you find out they have a gun in their waistband.”
Instead, Rossiter said Hunter’s sentencing is up to the appellate court and requested to deny the motion.
Judge Powers cited the transcript from the original hearing, and said if Hunter had been found guilty on the felony charges, her sentence would have been much higher than it currently is. He denied the motion for a resentencing, and did not give Goldman a chance to respond to the prosecutor’s remarks before adjourning the hearing.
Under her current sentence, Hunter is planned to be released in October 2022, based on court records.
