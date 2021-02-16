TRAVERSE CITY — A pair of special presentations about the future of a portion of the Boardman River and downtown Traverse City post-COVID are on the agenda for Friday morning’s meeting of the Downtown Development Authority.
The Zoom meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
Landscape architect Bob Doyle of the SmithGroup is scheduled to deliver a presentation on the Lower Boardman River in the second of two special presentations at the DDA meeting.
Doyle will deliver an update/overview on the Boardman River on the 100 and 200 blocks of East Front Street.
The presentation will discuss the health of the retaining wall on the Boardman River between Union and Park streets and outline alternatives to the river as it flows through downtown.
A memo from DDA CEO Jean Derenzy noted “earlier assessments of the retaining wall on the river showed the continued subsidence of the backfill soil south of the retaining wall could have serious implications for the structural integrity of critical infrastructure in this area, including a large sewer main that resides just south of the retaining wall.”
But while fixing the wall and ensuring the security of the sewer line, Derenzy said the DDA will also hear different approaches to take along the river.
“It’s not just fixing the wall,” Derenzy said. “One, it’s making sure the sewer behind the wall is secure. Secondly, what are the other opportunities we can have for that block between Cass and Union to make sure we are protecting and enhancing the river.”
Some of the previous priorities identified for that portion of the Lower Boardman River have been to create more buffer zones alongside it. One slide in Doyle’s PowerPoint presentation proposes to “soften shore treatment/restore natural edge” as well as “remove/limit parking from riverbanks.”
The other presentation on the agenda at Friday’s DDA meeting includes one from Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call. This will be the second presentation from Call to the DDA on the COVID-19 Economic Resiliency Report.
Friday’s presentation will focus on “an opportunity to re-envision downtown and embrace a new normal” after surveys, focus groups and individual meetings with downtown businesses. These include overall strategies, specific business solutions and tactics beyond COVID-19.
Derenzy said some of the post-COVID tactics include “continuing bold experimentation” like the closure of Front Street to car traffic last summer as well as research into “the ideal target property use mix” of office, restaurant and retail downtown.
Derenzy said a mix of business not only aligns with the DDA’s 2019 Strategic Action Plan, but is also a blueprint for the future.
“How can we keep moving downtown forward,” Derenzy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.