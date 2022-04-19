TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education trustees voted to reject an offer from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians to purchase property from the school district that previously housed the Bertha Vos Elementary School.
On March 29, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians sent an unsolicited offer to buy TCAPS’s property at 3723 Shore Road, formerly the Bertha Vos Elementary School, for $730,000. The offer was brought before the Board Finance and Operations Committee on April 13 and the committee decided to kick the issue to full board discussion before responding to the offer.
TCAPS trustees voted 5-0 to reject the offer at a meeting on Monday. Trustees Sue Kelly and Erica Moon Mohr abstained from the vote because they are both associated with Real Estate One, the real estate entity that arranged the buy and sell agreement with the tribe.
Moon Mohr abstained from the entire discussion Monday about the offer because Lynne Moon, her mother, is the realtor who worked with the tribe on this offer.
Bertha Vos Elementary School was closed in the early 2000s. In 2012, the building was reopened to host International Baccalaureate classes, but those operations ended when it was closed in 2016 alongside Interlochen Community School and Old Mission Peninsula School.
During the 2017-18 school year, the Bertha Vos building was used to house Eastern Elementary School students while the Eastern Elementary building underwent large-scale renovation and expansion. But the building has been used mostly for storage in the years since its closure as a school, Assistant Superintendent Christine Thomas-Hill said at the April 13 committee meeting.
The Bertha Vos parcel is in Acme Township. It is 7 acres and less than 1,000 feet from the Grand Traverse Bay shoreline. The most recent appraisal, which was made in the last year, says the property is worth about $500,000, Thomas-Hill said.
TCAPS administration currently has no intent of reopening a school there. Acme Township, where the property sits, has not seen growth in school-age populations, Thomas-Hill said at the April 13 meeting.
The 70-year-old Bertha Vos building costs the school district about $40,000 to maintain every year, Thomas-Hill said on Monday.
“So, is it costing us every year? It is,” Superintendent John VanWagoner said. “There’s definitely some thought we want to put into this. The question is just: is the moment now or is it after we put a process (in place) and the board decides to conduct a sale?”
On Monday, many trustees expressed an interest in seeking other offers for the property to get the maximum value out of it. Board President Scott Newman-Bale also said he would like the board to outline a new policy for the school district’s process of selling land.
The school district does have a policy but it’s vague, VanWagoner said.
Trustee Matthew Anderson said he would like to see other offers to buy the property and talk about the selling of that property as part of a broader conversation about the school district’s vacant or unused properties.
Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said she would be interested in moving forward with the tribe’s offer and developing a process for selling school property in the near future.
Newman-Bale said he didn’t feel great about the number offered by the tribe.
“I feel like we shouldn’t be approving it today,” Newman-Bale. “If anything I would suggest that we talk about accepting it at the next meeting which will allow time for any other uses to come up and thought process to go into it personally I just am not really feeling great about that number.”
Trustee Josey Ballenger expressed concern about a potential cascade of problems that may result from poor timing in terms of selling school property and said she hoped the board could plan those sales well.
Soon, the Central Grade school building will undergo major renovations and those students will have to move to a different building. VanWagoner said they could fit into Glenn Loomis, even though it would be a tight fit.
TCAPS is not in need of the money that the sale of the Bertha Vos property would rake in, but it would help with other potential administrative actions in the near future, VanWagoner said.
The Tompkins Boardman Administration building on Webster Street was recently appraised at about $3 million, VanWagoner said. If TCAPS were to sell that building, TCAPS would need about $700,000 to $1,000,000 to move the district’s print shop, which is located in the basement of the administration building, to the Sabin Data Center. The sale of the Berth Vos property would aid in funding that move.
Trustees expressed interest in discussing selling the property and other vacant or unused school properties further as well as developing a solid policy for selling school land in line with discussions about the district’s strategic plan.
If the trustees were interested in selling the property, they could decide how they want to go about it. The process would likely be informed by the strategic planning meetings, the dates for which have not yet been set.
With their motion to reject the tribe’s offer, the board did not direct TCAPS administration to do anything further with the property or the offer to buy it, so the administration will take no further action at this point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.