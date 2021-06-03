TRAVERSE CITY — Property owners along a half-mile stretch of Bluff Road on Old Mission Peninsula will continue to face detours for the foreseeable future, after engineers said parts of the road have not “self-stabilized” and remain unsafe for travel.
The Grand Traverse County Road Commission closed Bluff Road on Jan. 7, 2020, following erosion damage caused — at least in part — by high water levels in Grand Traverse Bay.
“It’s a combination of the proximity of the road to the slope, the high water levels and the wave erosion at the toe of the slope,” said Wayne Schoonover, road commission engineering manager.
“There is a clay layer a couple feet above the high water from last year, and waves have continued to do what they do — lap up and beat at the sand,” he said.
In December the road commission budgeted up to $27,000 for GEI Consultants of Michigan to conduct a geotechnical survey and staff presented initial findings to road commissioners at a meeting last week.
“Its not a self-stabilizing situation,” Carlin Grundemann, senior project manager with GEI, said during a regular road commission meeting May 27. “It’s going to keep happening. The road really should be closed until there are some stabilization measures in place.”
That’s what’s happening, at least for now. And the road commission agreed to pay GEI an additional $37,000 to recommend short and long-term solutions, as well as provide advice on what work would even be allowed.
The most severe damage is between Boursaw and Blue Water roads, and while some homeowners continue to express frustration with the lack of a fix, Schoonover said he and Grundemann saw something on recent drone photos that gave them pause.
“We noted —and they noted — from these aerial photographs that there have been rock outcroppings built out into the water and I don’t believe EGLE and the Army Corps of Engineers do a whole lot of permitting of those,” Schoonover said.
The man-made rock walls and small rock piers may help protect a homeowner’s sandy beach or shoreline, Schoonover said, but in the process they change the natural wave action, creating eddies that can exacerbate erosion.
The technical term for these rock structures is ‘groin’ or ‘groyne’ and permits are required from the state’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the Army Corps of Engineers, or both, prior to construction, Schoonover said.
“I don’t believe these all have the proper permits, though once it’s outside of the road right-of-way, we have no authority, no jurisdiction,” Schoonover said. “People built these themselves, either in the last five or 10 years, or they might be really old, it’s hard to say.”
Most shoreline work in Michigan, such as dredging, filling, installation of rip rap or constructing a rock barrier is regulated by the state’s Inland Lakes and Streams Act. Work within 500 feet of a lake or stream may also require a soil erosion and sedimentation control permit.
A search of EGLE’s MiWaters permitting database found a single active “submerged lands” permit for a Bluff Road address, issued in May and good for five years, for a property about 4 miles south of the road closure.
EGLE’s Nick Assendelft searched the extensive database, too, and while he said he found no additional permitting specific to the road closure, that doesn’t necessarily mean homeowners are defying the law, he said.
There could be groins installed decades ago before permitting was required or there could be permits approved and not entered into the database, he said.
“Yes our staff would look into the issue if it’s been determined there was not a permit,” and the work was recent, Assendelft said.
Mission Hills Homeowners Association President Mike Skurski said he’s familiar with groins in the water along Bluff Road — aerial images appear to show one or two sticking out from the association’s shoreline north of Mallard Drive, with more to the north and south — but doesn’t believe any were built near the damaged area since he moved to the neighborhood in 2010. He suspects they’re older and many have been buried, pushed around or both by ice in recent years, he said.
“There was one of those ... just to the north of the original slide area, a groin in there” he said. “Over the years it just disappeared.”
None were built when the association did its own shoreline preservation work in 2019, Skurski said. That was all riprap placed along the shoreline, and the association has a pending request for its original permit to build that riprap even higher.
GEI Consultants of Michigan’s findings were validation for Skurski and others who have pointed to water draining from upland as another erosion culprit, he said. The road commission installed some drains before to handle sinkholes near the damaged section but he said more is needed, and soon.
“We knew what was wrong, they got engineers to validate that but now it’s time to come up with a plan and it’s going to be at least a couple of months,” he said, adding that time could mean whatever needs to be done to the bluff’s toe could be even more costly.
Peninsula Township Supervisor Rob Manigold said he’s waiting to learn more about what the proposed fixes and wants the road reopened. The closure already has impacted emergency response times on Bluff Road.
Record-Eagle reporter Jordan Travis contributed to this article.
