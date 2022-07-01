TRAVERSE CITY — People who attend the 96th National Cherry Festival will see the return of several popular attractions, which were canceled the last two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival will run July 2-9, with events throughout each day in celebration of cherries and the community. Among the returning attractions are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels air show, concerts at the Bayside Music Stage and parades.
Kat Paye, executive director of the festival, said previous years have seen around 500,000 visitors, and she anticipates even more this year.
“We did have some good crowds last year, and we anticipate the same,” Paye said.
She said there should be enough cherries supplied at the events. Southern Michigan cherries were imported for the festival and the local crop has been fruitful, she said.
Paye said there will be a survey of both demographics and the economic impact of the festival. A 2016 survey reported $26 million added to the community from the festival, she said.
The Cherry Royale Parade is Paye’s favorite part of the festival, she said, calling it a “storybook of the community.”
“You’ve got every elementary school with a float with a prince and princess on it and it is adorable” she said. “You know that you are helping make memories for generations to come.”
Susan Wilcox-Olson, media relations director for the festival, said a shuttle service will be by provided by the Bay Area Transportation Authority so attendees can skip the heavy traffic. Ride schedules can be found on BATA’s website.
Kevin Klein, CEO of the Traverse City Airport, said he is starting to see more flights coming and going from the area. The airport sees about 64 flights a day during July and August, which Klein said is peak season for the area.
Arrivals and departures will be delayed during the Blue Angel’s air shows from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 2 and 3.
Some residents leave the city during festival because of noise from the air shows. Tim Keenan is the local chapter president of Veterans For Peace. The group has demonstrated against the performance in past years because they believe it is traumatic for those with post-traumatic stress disorder, but they have no plans of protesting this year.
“To me, it glorifies war and power,” Keenan said. “I think the people that enjoy this don’t think about the people that it’s frightening for. The experience is frightening and brings back such vivid memories of horror and death.”
Lieutenant Paul Kruger is a supply officer on the Blue Angels’ team, and said he had not heard the concern before.
“We certainly hope that that’s not the case for a lot of people and we hope to not have that effect on anyone,” Kruger said. “We hate to hear that. We’re here to inspire. We’re here to show people a good time. We feel for them deeply if that’s the effect we have on them. And hopefully we can put a smile on their face in some other way.”
