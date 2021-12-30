TRAVERSE CITY — The state has less than a day’s supply of O positive and O negative blood, making an ongoing shortage of all blood types even more critical.
Overall, blood donations are down about 40 percent for 2021, said Dawn Kaiser, vice president of Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.
Versiti is calling for its regular donors to step up and is looking for new donors to help fill the need.
All blood types are needed, but O positive and O negative are in the shortest supply. O positive is the most common blood type, while O negative can be given to any patient, especially during an emergency when a person’s blood type is not known.
Kaiser said the pandemic, now entering its third year, has taken a toll on donations. COVID-19 has kept some businesses closed or has employees working from home and schools that have closed on and off through the year have canceled blood drives.
COVID-19 cases are also rising and keeping people from donating, she said.
“We’re just not seeing the donors come in,” Kaiser said.
About 65 percent of the blood supply comes from mobile blood drives, which are done every day of the year except Christmas.
“And if we could find a business willing to have a blood drive on Christmas, we would hold one,” Kaiser said.
There is typically a shortage of blood during the holidays, she said, which is exacerbating what has already been a down year.
The lack of blood is being seen across the nation, with the American Red Cross reporting historically low supplies not seen in more than a decade. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood.
Versiti also has blood centers in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin, all of which are seeing critical shortages, Kaiser said.
Kaiser said some of the supply was used in the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting in which four students were killed and seven people injured.
“We always have to be prepared for emergency events like that. We always have to have that reserve ready to go.”
Gunshot wounds, liver transplants and car accidents can require massive amounts of blood, she said.
“Sometimes up to 50 units are needed for one patient,” Kaiser said. “They need that transfusion to keep that circulation going.”
A minimum of 500 units per day needs to be collected across the state to keep up with demand, she said. Blood expires after 42 days.
Donating takes about an hour, and each donation can save up to three lives. Anyone 17 and older can donate if they are in good health and meet eligibility requirements, such as weighing at least 110 lbs. Those who are 16 can donate with parental consent. They should also bring in a photo ID that includes their date of birth.
People who are taking medications can still donate, Kaiser said.
“A lot of people don’t believe they are eligible because of medications they take, but typically they are,” she said.
COVID is not transmissible via blood, Kaiser said, and it does not matter whether you have or have not been vaccinated, you can still give blood, though donors should wait two days after getting a COVID vaccine.
Kaiser said many people may have thought about donating, but just haven’t done it. The last couple of years have been hard and people may not have money to donate, but are looking for ways to give back, she said.
“You can help your community by donating blood,” she said. “It’s free and it’s the ultimate act of altruism. It makes you feel good about yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.