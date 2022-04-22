CADILLAC — The hiring of the top administrator for the Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority took a convoluted path, but interim CEO Joanie Blamer prevailed Thursday in becoming the agency’s new CEO.
The Northern Lakes Board of Directors voted 9 to 7 against restarting the search for a CEO and rescinding a Feb. 17 offer of the top job to Blamer, who has been interim CEO since former CEO Karl Kovacs retired in July.
Board Chairperson Randy Kamps said Blamer would be free to again apply for the CEO position.
Commissioner Ty Wessell, who represents Leelanau County on the health board, voted to restart the search.
“Just sitting here today we have operational concerns, we’ve got governance concerns, we’ve got staffing concerns, we’ve got consumer challenges, we’ve got problems with our counties ...,” Wessell said. “We need to have a CEO and a board that works together and moves forward.”
After Kovacs retired, the CMH board conducted a search that yielded just three candidates, with Blamer and Dave Pankotai of Macomb County interviewed. Pankotai was offered the job but declined when salary negotiations came to an impasse.
On Feb. 10 the health board agreed to start a new search, but one week later offered Blamer the job. Board members were criticized for adding the job offer to the Feb. 17 agenda at the last minute when only 10 members of the 16-member board were present as some were on planned vacations and some unable to cast a vote as they attended remotely.
In March a motion to rescind that offer resulted in a tie vote of 6-6, neither failing or passing.
Since Kovacs’ retirement some current and former employees of Northern Lakes have said the environment inside the organization is a “culture of fear,” while some mental health advocacy organizations such as Before During & After Incarceration and the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) have said there are problems with collaboration and transparency, as previously reported.
Mary Marois, one of six board members who represent Grand Traverse County, also voted to continue to search for a CEO.
“I maintain that we as a board we are not doing our job relative to the mental health code and the administrative rules,” Marois said. “We have pretty much abdicated 90 percent of our responsibilities to staff. I think willingly our CEO has happily accepted those responsibilities and kept the board out of their hair.”
Marois said a crisis center that has been talked about for the last few years needs to happen and the board and the community needs to be more involved in the decision-making. A salary study needs to be done and the board should be more involved in staff retention, she said, and there needs to be more community collaboration and better media relations.
“Our transparency is not there,” Marois said. “We have a long way to go as a mental health board and we need the right CEO to be on the team leading us in that direction.”
Barb Selesky of Crawford County has been on the board for nearly a year.
“When we’re saying we don’t have something it’s our fault as a board, all of our collective faults,” Selesky said. “The management has 300-plus employees plus all the clients that she has to wait on. If we can’t get in line to get our stuff on the agenda to bring it to the board, shame on us. I’m voting for Joanie.”
On Wednesday the Grand Traverse County Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the health board “explore and address” claims that Blamer was asking to meet with health board members on a one-to-one basis to talk to them about her priorities for CMH.
Doing so would be a violation of board governance policy 2.8.8, which states the CEO should deal with the board as a single unified whole and not on an individual basis outside of established formal channels. The policy does not apply when a board member has made a request for facts or data from the CEO.
The recommendation was toned down from asking the board to discipline Blamer.
Before the vote a discussion took place as to whether Blamer should have gone to an attorney to get clarification on a question from board member Ben Townsend, who represents Wexford County. Kamps questioned whether that also violated policy 2.8.8.
The GTC board recommendation was not discussed, but Kamps said it was “crystal clear” that the policy needs to be clarified.
Grand Traverse County board Chair Rob Hentschel said the health board was aware of the GTC board recommendation as he got calls from at least one health board member Wednesday.
“We’ll have to decide where we go from here,” Hentschel said.
