TRAVERSE CITY — An arrest in Blair Township netted nearly a pound of methamphetamine — the largest quantity of the illegal drug confiscated in the area in five years or more, law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies announced.
“It's there, it's underground, it's in the shadows, don’t think its not,” said Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley, at a press conference held inside the Law Enforcement Center on Woodmere Avenue on Thursday.
Ziayre Turner, a 19-year-old Muskegon man, was arrested Tuesday on three felony counts, court records show, after what officers said was a months-long investigation that led to a stakeout of a Blair Township home.
Turner is charged with one count of delivering and manufacturing a controlled substance — methamphetamine, one count of delivery of between 50 and 449 grams of a narcotic and one count of delivery and manufacturing a controlled substance less than 50 grams.
Turner, who officers said ran from the home and was apprehended with the drugs on him, was arraigned in 86th District Court Thursday in front of Magistrate Tammy Rodgers.
Officers and agents with the Michigan State Police, the Grand Rapids office of the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency and the Detroit office of the U.S. Border Patrol also participated in the investigation, said Randy Fewless, head of the county’s detective bureau.
Officers said Turner also carried 44 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of a fentynal, heroine and methamphetamine mixture and more than $1500 in cash.
Fewless estimated the street value of the drugs topped $50,000; DEA Special Agent in Charge Steve Verdow said he believed the methamphetamine had been manufactured outside the United States.
Turner was out on bond from Manistee County, on probation in Newaygo County, according to information shared with Rodgers by Grand Traverse County Assistant prosecutor Charlie Hamlyn and Turner.
Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety; Turner was represented at the hearing by attorney Cynthia Conlon, who covered arraignments Thursday via the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission.
