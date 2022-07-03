GLEN ARBOR — Last month, six Michigan blacksmiths came together to promote the international “Forging for Peace” movement during a Glen Arbor Art Center Artist PopUP + Demo event to raise money for charities that support those impacted by the brutalities of war.
The group of metalworkers plans to meet again on July 10 and Aug. 13 in partnership with GAAC with hopes to continue raising awareness and supporting those in need.
The “Forging for Peace” movement was started in 2015 by blacksmith and designer Alfred Bullermann in Friesoythe, Germany, as the result of the bombing and destruction of his friend’s workshop in Donezk, Ukraine. In the past seven years, the movement has grown to include 30 separate Peacesmiths in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Australia, and the United States, with membership growing to soon include Peacesmiths in Norway and Switzerland.
Scott Lankton, Cedar resident and blacksmith, is listed as Peacesmith #26 in the movement — the first in the United States, with the Glen Arbor event being the first “Forging for Peace” event in the country. Lankton, who worked with Bullerman in Germany in 2005, was contacted in March about bringing the movement stateside, a task Lankton welcomed and found support in from the local blacksmith community.
With the help and compassion of five other blacksmiths, and three additional key players, Lankton, a veteran blacksmith of 46 years, coordinated the first of three “Forging for Peace” summer events with Sarah Bearup-Neal of GAAC, raising over $2,000 for charity. So far, the international project has raised over $55,000 overall for charities worldwide.
During the event, Lankton, along with Atticus McFadden-Keesling of Clarkston, Paden Neely of Petoskey, Peter Braspenninx of Casnovia, Brendan Keenan of Old Mission, and Kyle Connolly of Cedar, created special 10-inch nails stamped with the international symbol of peace — a dove and olive branch.
Peace Nails are given to those who make a $100 donation or more to one of the following charities: Doctors Without Borders, World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, Save the Children, Rotary Charities, Crisis Aid International, or Global Giving. Lankton donates all materials, and he and his fellow blacksmiths volunteer their time and labor.
“We all know that war is wrong, and it is true hell for all those caught up in it,” said Lankton. “No matter where it is and who is fighting whom, in the end, it is just misery and more misery. Almost everyone in the world just wants to live in peace.”
The concept of a unique community coming together with a common goal is a perfect example for society to unite in the name of humanity, to give of ourselves, and help those in need.
“I put out the call for volunteers, and they came,” Lankton said.
All six metalworkers have known each other for years through friendship and apprenticeship, maintaining connection and a sense of community through social media. With similar beliefs and desires for peace, they united under a common cause and put on the first of three demonstrations at GAAC’s 40-year-old forge.
Keenan, who has been forging iron as an artist metalsmith since 1981, knew right away that this project was for him.
“War is the fallout of the current state of political insanity in our world. It is so far removed from us here in beautiful Northern Michigan; it is easy to ignore or be complacent about. This is our chance as metalsmiths to contribute to a process of counteracting the horrific and unfair effects of war.”
“I believe most humans have the nature to help out if and when given a chance,” said Connolly, a full-time blacksmith of three decades. “Therefore, doing something I know how to do and at the same time raise awareness and cash for charities makes me feel good. This project gives me a way to do something to help out.”
“I have blacksmith friends in Russia and Ukraine, and it hurts my soul seeing regular people getting caught up in the awfulness that is war,” said McFadden-Keesling, a blacksmith of 10 years.
“I am glad to contribute my time and effort as a blacksmith to raise money and awareness to help as best I can.”
Others who assisted in the “Forging for Peace” event were Karel Engstrom, Charlie Bouverette, and Renee Libby, who did the graphic design for the project. Out of all the facilitators, Libby was acutely aware of war’s devastating impact.
“As an infant, my mother and her family were displaced by war when Russia invaded Latvia at the end of WWII,” said Libby. “She spent the first six years of her life in a refugee camp in Germany, and if it were not for the assistance of humanitarian aid organizations, she and her family would not have survived.”
A jeweler and Lankton’s partner, Engstrom has been around metal workers all her life and never tires of the strength, power, and fire of blacksmiths at the forge. She claims the sweet sound of hammers striking is like music that draws in all ages–the art and process fascinate people–which is one of the factors why this initiative works worldwide.
“We all want to help but don’t necessarily know the best way,” said Engstrom. “Donating to a charity of choice and receiving a Peace Nail manifests our belief that together we can make a difference.”
“[This project] is about raising awareness and compassion for our fellow human beings,” said Lankton. “It is about starting conversations about how we can move toward this most elusive goal–peace. Our actions are only a drop in the ocean, but that is what the ocean is made of. We can all do something right now with small acts of kindness and by abandoning outdated notions of prejudice and bias against those who are different from ourselves. Do not just accept war as the cost of doing business in our world.”
Each Peace Nail is unique and handmade, stamped, signed, given a serial number, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity–they are not for sale but given upon donation to a charity that addresses the effects of war.
In the future, Lankton hopes to find a venue in Traverse City, or another larger city, to set up and forge for peace.
“My primary hope for the future events is that people who see us working start to think and talk with one another about what we might be able to do to move in the direction of peace, as individuals, as cities, as countries, and as a planet,” added Lankton. “We need to encourage hope that the human race can evolve, that we can do better. I hope that more blacksmiths will join us and that this example will inspire others to come up with more ideas that involve helping those impacted by war or other injustices that plague our societies.”
With the most recent Peacesmith #30 being in Paoli, Indiana,” Forging the Peace” continues to grow, spreading the word of peace and goodwill toward all, no matter where they come from. Visit the “Forging for Peace” Facebook group or glenarborart.org to learn more about the project and upcoming events.
