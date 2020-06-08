TRAVERSE CITY — White supremacists may have been behind false rumors of violence preceding the largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in Traverse City.
And event organizers want to see the support they heard from a crowd that sprawled across the Open Space on Saturday turn into action.
Courtney Wiggins, Breana Demaray and Tya Harrison asked during a Monday night city commission meeting for an audience with city police Chief Jeff O'Brien and other leaders to talk about a list of 10 demands taking aim at racist practices. More than a dozen other public commenters including rally organizer Holly T. Bird and Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia voiced their support.
"It seems to me that we have a lot of callers that are in support of these demands," Wiggins said. "I wanted to say that, again, I am very grateful for the support, but we want to put our words into action."
Several callers said they believe the demands are reasonable, something Harrison echoed.
"I don't think they are anything that is unreasonable or that is not obtainable," she said.
They include stopping profiling response calls aimed at people who are doing nothing but "doesn't belong" or "looks suspicious," referring such callers to other resources or informing them that people have the right to be in public spaces without being harassed.
Another would establish an independent citizens oversight commission comprised of city Human Rights Commission members, civil rights attorneys and an at-large membership of black, indigenous and other people of color, LGBTQ community members and other marginalized communities.
A few are aimed at both the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department and city police, like requiring twice-yearly implicit bias training for sheriff's deputies and city officers, and mandating that all law enforcement officers use body cameras.
O'Brien said a previous city budget called for spending $56,000 for 30 of them, and that federal grants that once paid for such equipment have largely dried up.
Coffia said that's not much money in the scheme of multi-million-dollar budgets. She also balked at O'Brien's earlier suggestion that rally organizers meet with Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust — Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe also said she hoped they could meet with O'Brien and other leaders sooner than that, and encouraged the speakers to reach out to her.
O'Brien, when reached after the meeting, said he's willing to meet with the group this week as well.
"Yes, we'll set something up," he said.
O'Brien told commissioners about events leading up to the rally, including the three gun rights groups that wanted to trek to Traverse City over rumors the city was going to "burn to the ground."
The department, with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, discovered white supremacists posing as anti-facist activists called Antifa made hundreds of social media posts spreading those rumors.
That was just part of the "out of control" social media activity that contributed to about 200 leads the department's detectives received, O'Brien said. Some of the tips they were about threats, two of which seemed credible and led to active investigations in Cadillac and Traverse City.
"We were pretty certain there wasn't going to be a problem because we vetted them out and did follow-ups on all of them," he said.
Some people openly carrying weapons did show up Saturday but police diverted them from the Open Space, O'Brien said.
O'Brien said he spoke to organizers of Saturday's rally three days in advance to come up with plans. He believes the police presence at the rally in solidarity with the protesters was important in de-escalating the situation, as was Mayor Jim Carruthers and Shamroe joining him at a press conference in supporting the right to peacefully protest.
