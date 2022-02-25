LANSING – Add it to the list of controversial legislation aimed at AirBnBs, VRBOs and other short-term rentals.
A bill proposed in October by legislators seeks to redirect a slice of rental owners’ profits toward regional marketing groups. If passed, the legislation would allow such organizations to collect a 5 percent fee from owners.
The bill — one of many aimed at the burgeoning industry — signals a growing acknowledgment that smaller property managers have become a key cog in Michigan’s tourism economy. Expanding the assessment to include them would put short-term rental owners level with providers like hotels, who have been paying that same assessment for years.
The amendments were introduced and sponsored by state Rep. John Roth, whose district includes Traverse City.
Roth said he’d heard from hotel owners who felt current assessment laws need to be adjusted on the basis of fairness. Why should small players make a killing, draw from hotels’ client-base, and not be forced to adhere to the same ground rules, Roth explained.
“Our bill is meant to parity what local hotels were taxed,” said Roth. “I have friends who own hotels in Traverse City that did not think it was right that AirBnBs were doing nothing.”
Traverse City Tourism (TC Tourism) would be the beneficiary of an expanded assessment. The organization is a nonprofit marketing agency that touts Grand Traverse and Benzie counties nationally, publicizing restaurants, wedding venues, sporting getaways, and lodging in an effort to bring more money into the tip of the mitt.
“It’s an even playing field. If you’re going to the business of short-term rentals, we only ask that you participate in the same regulations and systems that everyone who came before you has to participate in,” said Trevor Tkach, president of TC Tourism.
TC Tourism operates on a $6.6 million annual budget, according to recent tax filings. All but $300,000 of that budget is generated from the pre-existing hotel assessment.
Tkach said the new revenue – he estimates $1 million – would support the nonprofit’s mission of “maximizing the potentials” that exist in the area’s tourism industry.
However, the assessment fee has become a point of contention. At least one AirBnB management company thinks it would be irresponsible to give a lump sum to TC Tourism – and that the nonprofit stands to make several times Tkach’s revenue estimate.
Mark Keely is a managing partner at Golden Swan Management, a management company based on Front Street. Recently, Keely pulled short-term rental data from AirDNA, an analytics company that scrapes listing information from AirBnB and VRBO.
According to Keely, those data show TC Tourism would stand to double its $6.6 million operating budget should the bills become law. The AirDNA data has not been reviewed by the Record-Eagle.
Keely said he was on-board with paying parity on principle. Rental owners and management companies should pay the same fee as hotels, he said. But Keely opposed giving the money to TC Tourism at a time when labor and housing shortages have hobbled the northwest Michigan economy.
“The kicker is the numbers. People don’t understand the volume of revenue we’re talking about here, the dollars. If that goes towards marketing, when we’re frankly past the point where our economy can handle any more tourists, it’s just ineffective,” Keely said. “It’s about focusing on the things that we need.”
Keely would prefer the tax be earmarked to address housing needs specifically. “Taxing the tourists”, as he calls it, could fill in funding gaps that have bottlenecked numerous affordable housing projects in the region. Affordable home building groups like HomeStretch have said they are constantly in search of funding for projects, and area housing trusts are often waiting on state housing grants that don’t always come through.
One example of Keely’s proposed model is in place now in Dare County, North Carolina, which is home to the Outer Banks. In Dare County, 2 percent of all hotel room charges are used to fund beach nourishment programs — which replenish beach erosion associated with rising sea levels. Another slice of the tax supports the police department and EMT services.
“The idea is not new. Orlando, Big Sky, Montana, these tourist towns have done this already — where they’ve taken their money from the same kind of local assessments and they’ve turned those funds into addressing housing needs,” Keely said.
Tkach’s position is that TC Tourism is better positioned than most to use its funds to support the region. He says they’ve done so already, including by funding indoor sporting arenas and committing to the MI Tri-Share Child Care Project, which helps TC Tourism’s members with childcare costs for their employees.
Tkach also said he worried about writing legislation that would earmark funds for a narrow purpose. Instead, it makes more sense if it’s curated by TC Tourism, which can then direct funds toward the needs of its members. Those uses could include housing, Tkach said.
“Once you earmark those funds, it’s really difficult to modify it later on,” Tkach said. “We want the bills we’re writing to be future-proof.”
Trying to pin down just how much the assessment might net would be a guessing game, Tkach said. Still, given his estimate of around $1 million in revenue, Tkach questioned whether legislating a use for the money could fix any one issue.
“To think that this type of money is going to solve any big wicked problem – we are kind of kidding ourselves,” Tkach said.
Roth’s proposed bills — three in total — are amendments to a Michigan law known as PA 395. 395 allowed for the creation of nonprofit marketing bureaus, which, in practice, help hoteliers attract customers to the region in exchange for their assessment from owners. Informally, business owners refer to it as a “hotel tax”, although it’s technically not a tax.
The bills — HB 5377, 5378 and 5379 – are currently among many proposals being reviewed by the House Commerce and Tourism Committee.
Roth said he hadn’t heard of any progress made recently, but guessed that they might go to a hearing this spring.
