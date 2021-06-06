TRAVERSE CITY — Local governments are sounding the alarm over two proposed changes to state law that could undo short-term rental restrictions where zoning limits or prohibits it.
Two supportive lawmakers insist there would still be local control, just no more rules squarely aimed at vacation rentals and others where a residence is rented out for less than 30 days at a stretch.
“I believe that everybody has property rights, and some of our areas in the state have been very restrictive on what you can do with your property rights,” said state Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City.
He’s one of 15 co-sponsors, including three Democratic representatives, for a bill to declare any renting, including short-term, as a residential use and permitted in all residential-zoned districts. It would prohibit any special land use permit or rules that effectively ban short-term renting while allowing some regulation so long as they apply to all residences, owner-occupied or otherwise.
That would impact places like Garfield Township, where short-term renting isn’t a permitted use under zoning.
Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said that’s how zoning works: the uses listed in ordinances are the uses allowed, and otherwise they’re not. He saw the proposed rules as yanking part of that control away in a move that could have sweeping impacts on residential neighborhoods where zoning previously forbade or restricted short-term renting.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, is co-sponsoring a version of the legislation in the Senate, largely because he doesn’t believe local governments should be able to ban the practice.
“I do believe, though, that they should be allowed to regulate them with clean, simple, effective regulations that offer both the opportunity for private property rights for those homeowners, but also respect the flavor and nature of the community in which those houses or units are located in,” he said.
The Senate bill has bipartisan support — among the seven co-sponsors are three Democratic senators.
The bills could have unintended consequences in condominiums and elsewhere where rules broadly restrict uses, like prohibiting commercial ones, Traverse City Commissioner Brian McGillivary said. He’s a real estate agent who also serves on the city’s planning commission.
He could make money from people looking to buy homes and turn them into short-term rentals if the state law removed local restrictions, he said. But he’s backing a resolution opposing the bill in the state House of Representatives and its companion in the state Senate — city commissioners will decide on the resolution Monday, and Garfield Township trustees recently adopted one.
Various studies point to short-term renting as driving up prices and placing a strain on housing stock. Anecdotally, McGillivary said he’s seen it firsthand, even if it’s only one factor in a hot housing market. Rental income also puts second homes in reach of more buyers, he said.
He fears a boom and bust if people race to sell, either to cash in on the practice or to get away from it. That could oversaturate the vacation rental market while prompting people to move out of town.
In northwest Michigan, the pressure is high. Networks Northwest figured the region has 3 percent of the state’s population but 25 percent of its short-term rentals, as previously reported. And they increased by 233 percent from 2016 to 2018.
“I recognize it could be a small impact on the city overall .... but there is a huge risk being taken, a huge gamble with this roll of the dice, and there’s no funding from the city to deal with it from the state,” he said.
Ken Weaver of Traverse North Realty acknowledged the practice does drive up prices, making it hard for some to buy while benefiting owners — restrictive zoning and construction codes hurt, too, he argued.
Weaver formerly managed rental cabins and helped push back against East Bay Township’s short-term rental regulations in 2019, and he called the final result a good compromise. He agreed the government should keep off peoples’ backs as much as possible and thinks the proposed laws would be a major stride.
“I think maybe if a township’s behaving more in line with what people really wanted and they don’t take my property rights away, then we wouldn’t need the state to step in,” he said.
Property rights aren’t absolute, McGillivary said. Any number of uses aren’t compatible with residential neighborhoods because of how they impact neighbors.
“It’s not a private property rights use — if that was the case then we should eliminate zoning altogether and let people do whatever they want to do,” he said.
Many neighbors’ arguments against short-term rentals about the nuisance the renters can pose could easily apply to dozens of homeowners around the township’s lakes, Weaver argued. He acknowledged expectations of quiet are different in neighborhoods away from a waterfront, but couldn’t predict how the bills would impact those areas.
Traverse City allows-occupied rentals catering to vacationers, known as tourist homes, in its single-family residential districts. They’re regulated differently depending on their “intensity” — a high-intensity one has up to three rooms for rent, and can rent 85 or more guest nights per year.
Melinda Mathias and partner David Schenburn own one such rental, the Aberdeen Stone Cottage, which operates more like a traditional bed and breakfast. They’re licensed through the city ordinances, which Mathias didn’t see as overly restrictive.
That includes a density limit requiring 1,000 feet between each high-intensity tourist home — language in the bill would only allow conditions if they’re applied consistently to rental and owner-occupied homes.
A quiet city setting is one of the rental’s main selling points, Mathias agreed. She was unsure how the bills, if passed, would affect vacation rentals overall in Traverse City, but agreed there’s some need for local regulation on the practice.
“It doesn’t really tie my hands, instead I think that it almost guarantees more quality, more safety, more security from the noise ordinance stuff to parking to limiting how many parties can be here over the course of a year,” she said.
Aberdeen Stone Cottage is one kind of short-term renting, and city commissioners recently agreed to cap them at 25 percent of any new multi-dwelling build in the city’s C-1 Office Service, C-2 Neighborhood Center and its Development districts, where they’re allowed without an owner or host present.
City officials did so with an aim to prevent developments from becoming de-facto hotels, as previously reported.
As of May 23, Traverse City had 23 tourist homes with two licenses pending, and 165 vacation homes with 14 in the works, city Planner Shawn Winter said.
Roth said he understands concerns about density and is willing to consider amendments allowing for more local control of that aspect. As is, he didn’t give the bill in its original form much chance of passing, although he spoke prior to seeing a substitute adopted after a May 25 committee meeting.
There’s little appetite to consider the same kind of limits for the city’s more dense commercial districts on city planning commissioners’ part, McGillivary said, although a broader limit on licenses could be possible. Planning commissioners spoke as much at a recent meeting as they discussed Trailside45 transitioning from apartments to condominiums.
Both bills aren’t the first that would ban or curb local government restrictions on short-term renting.
Korn was disgusted to see them return and asserted the property rights argument from the Michigan Realtors Association is nonsense, while its political action committee buys support with campaign cash — an allegation Schmidt called “garbage” and Roth similarly rejected.
Messages left with the Michigan Realtors Association Friday weren’t returned. The association’s page included a form for visitors to fill out in support of short-term renting rights, to be sent to state lawmakers.
Schmidt said lawmakers are working with groups like Michigan Municipal League to better balance property rights with local control concerns and believes “cooler heads will prevail.”
Representatives referred the bill in the House for a second reading May 25, while its companion in the Senate was referred from committee May 27.
