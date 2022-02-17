TRAVERSE CITY — A bill crafted with help from northern Michigan tribal elders seeks amend the Michigan’s school code to “strongly encourage” history curriculum the state include lessons on Native American boarding schools.
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, introduced the legislation Wednesday to encourage the Michigan State Board of Education to ensure standards for history curriculum in eighth through 12th grade include learning objectives covering the boarding schools.
“It’s a very dark part of Michigan’s history,” Schmidt said. “We need to confront the very dark part of Michigan’s history ... so that living survivors have a chance to heal.”
Under the current law, the Michigan Board of Education is required to develop and update recommended model core academic curriculum content standards.
Those standards now contain aspects of Native American history, but advocates for the bill said the history included isn’t clear enough to ensure history of Indian boarding schools is taught in Michigan schools.
“Michigan’s Indian boarding schools were created to destroy tribal culture and erase Native languages,” said lead-co sponsor, Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor in a press release. Irwin, a citizen of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
The bill defines the schools as entities with the purpose of “the cultural assimilation of Indigenous children through the forceful relocation of these children from their families and communities to distant residential facilities where the children’s American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian identities, language, and beliefs were to be forcibly suppressed.”
Starting in the 19th century, the U.S. and Canada enacted assimilation policies created to wipe out Indigenous cultures, and languages as a way to solve what the government called an “Indian problem.”
With the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. government enacted laws and policies to establish and support Indian boarding schools across the nation.
For more than 150 years, children were forcefully taken from their communities and put into boarding schools with the intention of eradicating language, culture and identity. The schools were often also the site of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse.
Multiple boarding schools operated in Michigan including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and the Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs, which operated through the mid-1980s.{
Meredith Kennedy, Waganakising Odawa, attended Holy Childhood in the early 1980s. She said she was the last of her family to attend an Indian boarding school.
She said the boarding schools are a part of modern history for the survivors and their families.
Kennedy, who leads Zagaswe’iwe: Council to address Holy Childhood with Anishinaabek elders, and community members helped draft the bill with Schmidt, Dr. Kyle Griffith, and Anishinaabek elders.
The bill will not put anything into place that the Michigan State Board of Education does not have the power to do, Kennedy explained.
Kennedy said that it has been a community effort that brought many people from different backgrounds together “for the greater good.”
“I am looking forward with this ... because this bill would help the Anishinaabek community heal, while educating the greater public about the history,” Kennedy said.
Eleven Anishinaabek delegates, which included survivors of the boarding schools, citizens from several Michigan sovereign nations, and elders helped deliver the proposed law.
“When there’s a better understanding of history, it allows us to move forward together as a nation,” Kennedy said.
“It is important to recognize the fact that Indian boarding schools did exist in our state,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt explained that he is excited to move the bill forward so it “is on the governor’s desk sooner than later,” he said.
