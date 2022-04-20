TRAVERSE CITY — Primary races for Michigan’s state Senate and House of Representatives have crowded fields in some districts.
In the northwest Lower Peninsula, Democratic state Legislature candidates face few to no challengers for the Aug. 2 primary election, while Republicans in some districts find themselves among several seeking their party’s nomination. That includes a few incumbents, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial list posted after Tuesday’s 4 p.m. filing deadline.
State Rep. Ken Borton, R-Gaylord, will face three other Republicans seeking to represent the 105th House district: Mark McFarlin, Kim Morley and Roscommon Township Supervisor Diane Randall.
Adam Wojdan is the sole Democratic candidate for the district, which will encompass all or parts of seven counties, including parts of Antrim and Kalkaska counties.
And for the 103rd House district, Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, will again face a challenge from Heather Cerone. That district’s boundaries contain all of Leelanau and parts of Benzie and Grand Traverse counties.
Michael Andrew Brodsky and Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia will seek the Democratic nomination to run for the 103rd.
Those are small fields compared to others. The 37th Senate district, for which Sen. Wayne Schmidt currently serves, has four Republicans seeking the nomination to run for a seat he’ll leave at the end of his term. They are Triston Cole, a former state representative, current state Rep. John Damoose, R-Harbor Springs, William Hindle and George Ranville, a Mackinaw City village trustee.
Randy Bishop, Barbara Conley and Jim Schmidt are running for the Democratic nomination for the 37th Senate district, which covers all or parts of eight counties, including all of Antrim, Emmet, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Izzy Lyman, a member of the Emmet County Republicans, said she’s watching another field that’s bigger still. The race for the GOP nomination to run for the 107th state House district has six candidates. And as part of Emmet Responsible Government, which she described as a grassroots organization aimed at voter engagement for the 2022 election, she’s seen how the candidates for the 107th House and the 37th Senate are already making the rounds.
“I’m glad to see all these folks running, absolutely,” she said. “It would’ve been nice to see a woman in there, to be honest, a conservative woman. But maybe next time.”
Lyman said she figures Republicans are “exceptionally motivated” to run by the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, along with pandemic-related mandates.
Chris Cracciolo, who chairs the Grand Traverse County Democratic Party, said he believes the party’s voters may still be motivated by their reaction to former Pres. Donald Trump’s time in office. But he noted that factor didn’t make much of a difference in Grand Traverse County in 2020, even though Trump lost the election.
Some of the big GOP primary fields weren’t surprising to Cracciolo, he said. For one, the 2022 election will be the first with newly drawn districts, both at the county and state levels.
Those new boundaries, combined with term limits, resulted in some open seats that typically draw lots of candidates, Cracciolo said.
Both Cracciolo and Lyman separately said it’s a good thing when primary voters have choices.
“I think it’s wonderful when there’s different candidates to choose from and different people debating each other, talking about the issues and contrasting themselves with the Democratic party, which I think is important, so I think it’s all good for our system of government,” Lyman said.
It’s up to the candidates in a primary to get their message out and differentiate themselves, Lyman said.
But she agreed primary fights with lots of candidates can be divisive, as is the nature of politics. Plus, those facing primary battles have to spend even more money on their campaigns.
Cracciolo said he didn’t see the contests Democratic candidates face in and around Grand Traverse County as a bad thing — if anything, it’ll give them more practice talking with voters ahead of the general election.
“I really think the candidates that I’ve spoken to, they just plan to run their race no matter what,” he said. “I don’t think it’s like a Congressional seat or Senatorial seat that they’re going to spend all sorts of extra money over the summer or earlier.”
Not every GOP candidate in the region faces a primary contest. State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, is unopposed in seeking the party’s nomination for the 36th Senate district. So is Joel Sheltrown, who filed to run as a Democrat for the same district. Its 14 counties and part of a 15th includes all of Kalkaska County.
Other contested races are for the 32nd Senate district, with Jon Bumstead and Charles Ritchard after the GOP nomination and state Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, uncontested. It covers all of three counties, including Benzie, and part of two more, including Muskegon County.
For the 104th state House district, State Rep. John Roth, R-Traverse City, will face challenger Katie Kniss, while Cathy Albro seeks the Democratic nomination without competition. That district covers parts of five counties, including Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties.
