TRAVERSE CITY — More than eight years ago, when Tina Schuett of Rare Bird Brewpub sought out loans and investors for her downtown business, she encountered biases while making calls with her male business partner, Nate Crane.
“As soon as anything brewing-related was brought up they started looking at Nate and asking him questions. And he would be like, ‘I have nothing to do with it. I know nothing about brewing. She’s the brewer.’
“I’m kind of over it now, being frustrated about it.”
Have things changed much since then?
“Maybe a little,” she said, noting that brewing is “one of those professions that people automatically tend to think is a male one, which is funny because way back in history it was all females. That changed through time. I feel like we’re trying to take it back.”
Three local brewers shared their journeys, as well as the state of the industry today for women.
Overall, things are getting better, said Schuett of Rare Bird; Jamie Kidwell-Brix, who is the co-owner and head brewer at Earthen Ales in Traverse City; and Ellie Maddelein, the new head brewer at Five Shores Brewery in Beulah.
There are more opportunities available for women, as well as people of color, to get involved in the industry through brewing collaborations that bring like-minded people together. And a statewide group of sisterhood offers scholarships and support for those who seek it.
Though the craft beer industry has faced economic challenges with the pandemic and a shift in consumer habits (think seltzers and low cal/NA options), they each say it’s a great time to be in the business, if you have the passion.
“Overall I’ve found the brewing industry to be a pretty inclusive space,” said Schuett, who opened the brewpub in June of 2014, which has become an inclusive gathering space for all segments of the community.
“Specifically here in Traverse City, I’ve always found my fellow brewers to be extremely helpful and supportive.”
Jamie Kidwell-Brix agreed, but added that bias still exists.
“I’m lucky to have a team at the brewery that totally supports me, but that isn’t the case for everyone,” she said.
“Implicit and explicit bias is ever present in this industry, and it is going to take awhile for that to change. That bias unfortunately influences customer interactions, brewer-to-brewer interactions, and vendor interactions to name a few. It is hard to run uphill sometimes, just to show and convince people you do your job.”
Located in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons, Jamie co-owns Earthen Ales with her husband, Andrew Kidwell-Brix. The husband-and-wife dynamic poses a challenge as well.
“My husband and I both brew, but at Earthen Ales I generally handle the brewing operations. When your partner is bearded and is also an owner, people generally have preconceived notions about your roles in the business,” she said.
Ellie Maddelein is a relative newcomer, starting as assistant brewer when Five Shores Brewery opened in January of 2020, then promoted to head brewer about a year ago. She’s living her dream.
“I love many things about my job. It would take forever to list all the things that make being a brewer great,” said Maddelein, who wanted to be a brewer when she was 16 years old after visiting Rogue Brewery in Oregon on a family trip.
“My dad’s friend was the one who introduced me to craft and the way he spoke about beer and the excitement it brought him was incredibly positive,” she said. “Then we walked into Rogue, and I knew I wanted to be a brewer. I then had to figure out a way to make that dream a reality.”
Originally from Naperville, Ill., Maddelein went on to earn a bachelors of science in brewing as well as a certificate in brewing science from Western Michigan University and Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
The hard work has paid off.
“I work in a brewery that allows me to be creative and in a location that is a dream to work at. Being small, I get to be around customers more often and get to see them enjoy what I have put out there, which can make all the hours of work worth it.”
On International Women’s Day last month the local brewers and others in the industry gathered to brew “Confetti Trail,” a double IPA (8.8% ABV) as part of International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day. It was released at Five Shores Brewery in March. Representatives from Beards Brewing, MI Local Hops, Stormcloud Brewing and Western Michigan University/Kalamazoo Valley Community College’s brewing science program all were on hand.
“MI Local hops donated hops to make this beer an absolute hop explosion,” Maddelein said. “We made a double IPA with plenty of hop additions. This year’s theme was ‘celebration’ and we planned to make something that mimicked a party.”
That spirit of togetherness can be found at Fermenta, a 501c3 non-profit that describes itself as a “trade group initiated by women, committed to education, networking, diversity, and empowerment within the fermented beverage and food industries.”
It has more than 100 members from all over Michigan.
Barb Baker, a.k.a. The Siren of Stout, is the President of the organization and said it offers scholarships that are “extremely relevant, like books, education and conferences.” The group has offered more than $25,000 over the years “to help our fellow ladies in fermentation.” (Learn more at fermentamichigan.org.)
Though membership numbers have remained strong, she noticed some women leaving the industry.
“I can only speak from my personal observations,” she said. “...During the pandemic quite a few ladies and people of color moved from the craft beer industry to less ‘volatile’ industries. By volatile I mean industries where they felt an immediate sense of belonging, less harassment and they felt they didn’t have to fight uphill for the job they had.”
She still wants women to know that Fermenta is the perfect support system.
“Our Fermenta membership numbers have remained steady because we, from the beginning have always accepted all women in whatever capacity they work or simply enjoy products in any fermentation industry,” she said. “At Fermenta, you belong.”
Emily Hengstebeck, who works in outside sales at Beards Brewery in Petoskey, is also the marketing and communications director at Fermenta.
She said women “and in fact other marginalized groups, have always been at the forefront of the craft beverage/fermentation industry. It began in homes as a domestic practice and thus has been our vocation for thousands of years.”
Adding: “The big difference now is that minorities, the marginalized — women, persons of color, LGBTQUI+ — are finally getting the attention of it ... But women in beer is not a commodity or growing practice; rather, it’s just finally being talked about.”
They want to educate and build awareness for younger generations who may not know the history of brewing and the importance of their roots, Hengstebeck said.
Jamie Kidwell-Brix of Earthen Ales serves on the Fermenta board as the communications and outreach director and loves that there is a “network of women that want to support one another.”
She also has been involved with the Brave Noise Collaboration, which shines a light on discrimination and bias in the beer industry.
More than 130 breweries across the country are involved, including Earthen Ales, Five Shores and Rare Bird.
“The goal of the collaboration is to further a safe and discrimination-free beer industry,” said the Texas native, who first started brewing right out of college when living abroad.
“This is a time where we can choose to support businesses that share our values and I think Brave Noise collaborations do a good job of highlighting breweries that want to make those changes in the industry.”
That’s why organizations such as Fermenta and collaborations like Brave Noise are important to a young brewer like Ellie Maddelien at Five Shores.
She knows equality is an uphill battle.
“I am incredibly fortunate to have been surrounded by individuals within the craft industry who have seen me as a brewer and not just my gender or my age,” Maddelein said.
“Personally, the biggest challenge for me are comments. They sometimes can come across unintentionally belittling. I have heard lots of comments during my career. The most memorable have been, ‘And whose girlfriend are you’ while at events. ‘Is there another term for a female head brewer?’, and ‘You don’t actually make the beer do you?’ These moments do not happen often but definitely stick with me.
“I will always say that beer will speak for itself — no matter who the brewer is.”
John Gonzalez is a journalist with 30-plus years of experience, covering food, travel and craft beverages. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @MichiganGonzo
“Overall I’ve found the brewing industry to be a pretty inclusive space.” Tina Schuett of Rare Bird Brewpub
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.