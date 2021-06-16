BEULAH — Two candidates will be given a second interview for the top post in Benzie County.
Joel C. Johnson, of Clare, and Katelyn Zeits, of Interlochen, will be interviewed at 9 a.m. June 25 at the Benzie County Government Center.
The new county administrator will replace Mitch Deisch, who in January announced he would retire at the end of August. Deisch has been with Benzie County since 2015.
The Benzie County Commission in February chose the Okemos-based Hiring Solutions LLC to conduct the search for a new county leader. The company is being paid $16,300, an amount that includes personality and leadership assessments and background checks on up to four candidates.
In all, 22 people applied for the post, which has an annual salary range of $77,000 to $87,000, said Benzie Commission Chairman Bob Roelofs. Only four of those had the qualifications to move forward for interviews that were held Friday.
In addition to Johnson and Zeits, others candidates were Caroline Kennedy, of Traverse City, and William D. Kennis, of Frankfort. Kennedy is the assistant village manager and clerk for Elk Rapids; Kennis is executive director of the Benzie Transportation Authority.
Roelofs said the commission would like to have a new administrator on board before Deisch retires so there is some overlap.
“If everything goes well we’ll make a decision next Friday,” Roelofs said.
The commission is looking for someone with administrative experience and a background in human resources, finance, budget and union negotiations.
“We want someone who is very, very well-rounded with a lot of quality people skills,” Roelofs said.
Johnson managed a feed and farm supply business for more than 20 years and later ran a consulting company. He also served for four years as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency’s state executive director for Michigan, a presidential appointment that ended in 2021.
Johnson also represented Michigan’s 97th house district for six years, a post he left in 2017 because he was term-limited.
He said he is seeking another opportunity to be of service to others. He also loves rural Michigan and said Benzie seems like a county with a lot to love.
Johnson attended Michigan State University, graduating from a two-year certificate program.
Zeits has been working for Benzie County since May as a human resource and finance manager, two positions that were combined into one. Before that she worked for the city of Traverse City for 10 years as an administrative specialist and later as deputy clerk, a post she held for about seven years.
Zeits said her experience as a public servant has prepared her for exceeding the expectations of the county administrator position. She describes herself as a dedicated person who is eager to grow as a professional in the public sector.
She has a master’s degree in public administration from Walden University.
