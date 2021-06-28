BEULAH — The selection of a new administrator for Benzie County was set back by at least a week after a former commissioner applied for the post.
An application from Coury Carland, who left the county board in 2019, was received on Tuesday, said Todd Surline, president of Hiring Solutions LLC, the Okemos-based company that did the search.
Two finalists for the post were given second interviews Friday, with board Chairman Bob Roelofs saying previously that he expected the board to make its decision afterward. They are Katelyn Zeits, who was hired as the combined human resource and finance manager in May, and Joel C. Johnson, a former state representative.
Carland is a procure- ment counselor with the Procurement Technical Assistance Center at Networks Northwest.
The board also opted to continue accepting applications for the administrator post until it was filled, though that process is now closed.
Hiring Solutions will do an assessment of Carland’s qualifications and a background check as was done on the other four candidates the county interviewed. A special meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the assessment and determine if Carland is a ‘tier one’ candidate, Surline said. Only tier one candidates are interviewed, he said.
A second interview may be done if the board believes Carland is a good fit, but some board members questioned whether it would be fair to the other candidates since their interviews were livestreamed. Both Zeits and Johnson gave presentations on the American Rescue Plan money the county is receiving and how they would manage spending the money. They were both asked the same set of questions.
Surline said Carland could be asked to do a presentation on a different topic, but one that would require as much research as the ARP. Surline would also come up with a different set of interview questions that would highlight the same information — why he is interested in the post, his management style and his qualifications.
In addition to Carland, Frankfort Superintendent Josh Mills was a late applicant. He was scheduled to be interviewed Friday afternoon, but withdrew that morning, Roelofs said.
County Administrator Mitch Deisch announced earlier this year that he would retire at the end of August. He was with the county since 2015.
A total of 22 people applied for the post. Other candidates interviewed in the first round were Caroline Kennedy, assistant manager and clerk for Elk Rapids, and William D. Kennis, executive director of the Benzie Transportation Authority.
The board set an annual salary range of $77,000 to $87,000 for the post.
Carland, of Beulah, has a master’s degree in public administration. He was on the county board for about four years, having stepped down at the beginning of his third term to take the position with Networks Northwest.
Zeits, of Interlochen, was the deputy clerk for the city of Traverse City for the last seven years and has a master’s degree in public administration.
On Friday she said her top priorities for the county are budgeting and service to the community. She also thinks the county needs to streamline some of its outdated processes and that it should be more transparent.
“It’s important that we’re here all day and that we’re friendly,” Zeits said. “If we’re not open and friendly to the community, it’s like we’re that government up on the hill.”
Johnson, of Clare, represented Michigan’s 97th house district for six years. He also served for four years as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency’s state executive director for Michigan, a presidential appointment that ended in 2021.
His priorities are protecting the environment and providing opportunities via the ARP funds, which can be spent on infrastructure.
“Water, sewer, broadband are things that all residents can benefit from,” Johnson said.
