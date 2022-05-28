BENZONIA — At Benzie County’s 18 cemeteries, gravestones, hidden by decades of lichen, moss and debris, mark the final resting place of dozens of Civil War veterans.
The soldiers will be honored in the annual Laying of the Lilacs Saturday with a gravestone cleaning session following ceremonies.
Benzie Area Historical Society presents its traditional lilac tribute at 11 a.m. at Benzonia Township Cemetery near the Grand Army of the Republic Monument. The monument was created in the late 1880s by Civil War veterans of the local E.P. Case GAR Post 372 to commemorate fallen Union comrades.
The Benzonia post was named after Society member Charlotte Case Putney’s great-uncle. E.P. Case served in the Union military during the last year of the fight to abolish slavery.
America’s bloodiest war took a heavy toll on soldiers and their families. Society historian and curator Jane Purkiss, along with local Civil War student Dave Jackson, will read letters between a soldier stationed at the front and his wife. Purkiss co-authored the letters while working at Gettysburg National Military Park. She said the narratives convey how contemporary soldiers share many of the same difficulties as those who fought for their country more than a century ago. But without modern communication the Civil War soldier’s perspective of the conflict was limited.
“They only saw what their unit was doing,” Purkiss said. “They did not see the big picture and wondered — is this for naught?”
More than 14,700 Michigan soldiers died during the four-year war. Memorial Day was established in 1868 as Decoration Day to honor Civil War soldiers. Purkiss said today’s event known as Memorial Day evolved to commemorate those lost in all wars.
Saturday’s program also presents violinists Dorothy Byers and Rob Jones who will offer a performance of “Ashokan Farewell.” The music is featured in Ken Burns’ miniseries “The Civil War.”
Benzie County was largely frontier country when the Civil War end in 1865. Land grants awarded veterans brought former soldiers from surrounding states to homestead in the region.
Benzie native Bruce Catton, a Pulitzer Prize winner and the nation’s preeminent Civil War author, venerated the community’s soldiers and their lore. The late Catton recorded his vivid memories of soldiers conducting ceremonies at the Benzie GAR monument.
“He recalled how the old vets put on their blue coats and black hats and marched out to the cemetery to honor comrades,” Purkiss said.
William Chalotte Case Putney’s grandfather was one of the men.
Purkiss leads an hour-long tombstone cleaning workshop at Benzonia Township cemetery following the program. The workshop session is part of Benzie Area Historical Society’s countywide initiative to train volunteers in tombstone preservation methods.
“The session is to raise awareness of how the veterans’ resting places are not cared for,” said Society Executive Director Barbara Mort “We’re trying to get locals to adopt a cemetery.”
Those choosing to join Saturday’s session are asked to bring a bucket, a natural stiff brush, toothbrush, trowel, trash bag and a wood or plastic scraper.
Purkiss will lead tombstone cleaning sessions every month through September.
To learn more about the tribute event or tombstone cleaning workshops, contact Benzie Area Historical Society at 231-882-5539 or benziehistorical@gmail.com.
