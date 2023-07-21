FRANKFORT — A 52-year-old driver was seriously injured Thursday after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 8:27 a.m. Thursday, a 2022 Subaru Outback was southbound on Lake Ann Road when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over, Sheriff Kyle Rosa said in a release.
Once first responders arrived on the scene, they transported the driver to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation; further details, such as the driver’s hometown, were not released.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Benzie County EMS, Almira Township Fire Department and Inland Township Fire Department.
