BEULAH — A Benzie County commissioner resigned from her seat, the county’s finance manager left to take a job in Leelanau County and Administrator Mitch Deisch announced he will retire at the end of summer.
Commissioner Linda Farrell announced at the January organizational meeting that she was stepping down from her District 3 seat, which includes the city of Frankfort and Crystal Lake Township. She was elected in 2018 and again in November.
“I resigned for personal reasons,” Farrell said. “It wasn’t political, it doesn’t have anything to do with COVID-19.”
Susan Boyd was hired in June 2018 to fill a finance manager position that was created as part of the county’s strategic plan calling for closer financial oversight. Boyd’s duties included reviewing proposals from accounting firms for a comprehensive review of the county’s finances, budgeting and working with county departments to improve their financial management.
Boyd has taken a position as finance manager and board secretary with the Leelanau County Road Commission. She replaces Joe Nedow, who left in July to take a post with the Benzie County Road Commission.
Deisch on Jan. 1 sent a letter to board members and department heads letting them know of his intention to retire at the end of August.
Deisch’s contract does not expire until September 2022. Under the contract he is required to give 60 days notice of his intent to leave. Diesch said he wanted to give at least six months notice to ensure an efficient transition to a new county administrator.
In his letter Deisch said the county needs to use an outside firm to recruit a new administrator.
“This was not done five-plus years ago, resulting in the process being less than desirable,” Deisch wrote.
He has been with the county since 2015, and has worked his entire 31-year career in local government, he said.
Commissioner Bob Roelofs, who was this month elected chair for another year, said the six-month notice was generous. He said the commission may look to narrow three positions in the administrator’s office to two. Currently there is a human resources/accounts payable post, the finance manager and the administrator.
The county may not need a finance manager any longer, he said.
“Susan had put us in pretty good shape with her background and the research she has done over the last year,” Roelofs said. “We actually don’t know what we’re looking for because that’s quite a bit to swallow all at once.”
Diesch said the board may want a more finance-oriented administrator, something his skill set doesn’t include.
“But I’m not going to pre-suppose what the Board of Commissioners is going to look for,” Deisch said.
Roelofs said Farrell’s decision was a total surprise and that she will be missed.
“She brought a whole different aspect to the board, a different mindset maybe than the rest of us,” Roelofs said. She was also thorough and diligent, he said.
Farrell was the only Democrat on the board, something that has made her feel ambivalent about leaving, she said.
“This was a very hard choice, but it was the right choice for me,” she said.
Those interested in filling the District 3 commission seat should send a resume and letter of interest to Benzie Clerk Dawn Olney. Applications are due by noon Jan. 27. To be considered, an applicant must be a resident of the district and be a registered voter.
A special meeting is planned for 9 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Benzie County Government Center at which applicants will be interviewed and an appointment made.
As of Thursday the county had not received any applications, though the position had recently been posted, Olney said.
