BEULAH — The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is looking into what may have been an explosion that left one man injured.
The county's Central Dispatch received a call at 11:48 p.m. Sunday reporting an explosion at 76 N. Benzie Boulevard in the village of Beulah. The sheriff's office and Benzonia Township Fire Department responded.
When authorities arrived at the scene, sheriff's deputy Kyle Rosa said they did not see any active fire, but noted that a garage had sustained some damage.
A 41-year-old man who was living there sustained injuries that required him to be transported to Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort by his family, the police report stated.
Rosa was unable to confirm the extent of his injuries.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the explosion was still believed to have been an accident, with the sheriff's office declining to provide any further information. The case is under investigation.
