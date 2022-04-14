BENZONIA — All Amiee Erfourth had to say on Tuesday afternoon was “Welcome to the groundbreaking ceremony for Homestead Hills Elementary School” to elicit whistles and applause from a giddy audience of parents, community members, students and staff.
“We have been very fortunate to have a beautiful day to embark on this new adventure together,” said Erfourth, superintendent of Benzie Central Schools.
The crowd, many of whom were wearing Benzie red, gathered around a small set of bleaches in the field next to the Benzie high school parking lot. Erfourth stood at a podium facing the community members present, with Benzie’s trustees at her wings and the students and teachers of Crystal Lake Elementary School behind her, waiting for the ground to break on their soon-to-be new school.
“This is an exciting and monumental new chapter in Benzie’s history. Crystal Lake and Platte River Elementary, both dating back to the 1950s, have served our communities well,” Erfourth said. “But a new facility, geared for the 21st century learning, will allow our students to learn and grow in an inviting space.”
Homestead Hills Elementary School is Benzie’s biggest project in its 25-year, $39 million bond, and Tuesday marked the beginning of its construction. The plan is for Crystal Lake Elementary students to file into the new building for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Current board of education president Nicki Brown spoke alongside former board president Brian Childs. The two thanked those involved in getting the bond passed and the elementary school construction started, especially former Benzie superintendent Matt Olson, who kickstarted the effort to secure Benzie’s $39 million bond.
“Benzie Central is a district that our community believes in. Today is a testament to that belief,” Brown said in her speech.
Few others spoke, including representatives from the project’s architect and construction firms. Erfourth also read a statement from State Rep. Jack O’Malley.
Once the speeches were done, the Benzie board members, Erfourth and Crystal Lake Principal Steve Graetz grabbed hard hats and shovels to break ground on the new construction site.
For some, the moment was heartwarming and emotional.
Three generations of Ami Hendrix’s family have walked the halls of Crystal Lake Elementary School — her mother, her children and herself — so the groundbreaking was bittersweet. But Hendrix said she was glad to see the community come together to support the project, and she’s excited to see her two kids walk through Homestead Hills’ doors for the first time.
“I told the kids, ‘Of course I’m gonna come. Eventually this is gonna be the school. You can tell your grandchildren you … watched them get the first little bit of dirt,’” Hendrix said. “It’s just exciting.”
Homestead Hills will sit on the same campus as the high school and the middle school, allowing parents the option to have their children all in one place in an otherwise sprawling school district. It will have a full-size gymnasium and three early childhood classrooms.
This new elementary school has been years in the making.
In 2017, the Benzie board of education voted to close Platte River Elementary School and send its students to Crystal Lake because of declining enrollment and the old building’s need for substantial, costly repairs. Now, Crystal Lake, also a decades-old building, is “bursting at the seams,” Erfourth said.
The Platte River school building will be transferred to the Benzie County Road Commission at the end of this school year, Erfourth said.
The fight to pass the $39 million bond began in 2019 with the intent that it would contribute to building a new elementary school for Crystal Lake students. The measure, in different forms, failed to pass by slight margins once in 2019 and twice more in 2020. It finally passed by more than 700 votes in November 2020.
Vicki Carpenter joined the advocacy campaign for the bond in 2020 after its third failure. A retired educator, she said she felt strongly that communities need to support millages for institutions like schools or libraries in order to survive.
After the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Carpenter said she’s looking forward to the building’s open house.
“I’m just so excited all these kids came,” Carpenter said. “They may not remember, but their parents will, and when they walk in those doors, it’s their school. It’s like having your first home, and to know that people wanted them to have this is pretty exciting.”
As for the Crystal Lake building, Erfourth said the school district does not have plans for it yet, but there has been some early interest in turning it into a senior living facility or community center.
Since the design and bid process began for Benzie’s trustees and administration, the complications only continued. Every construction project that Benzie put out for bid came back over budget by thousands of dollars because of inflation and supply chain shortages.
Most of Benzie’s projects, including the elementary school, had to be reworked by their architects, sent back out for bid and then approved by the board. One project — the transportation building — was put on pause by the board indefinitely and its budget has been used to cover some of the costs of other projects.
Other current construction projects in the district include additions and updates to Lake Ann and Betsie Valley elementary schools and additions and remodeling to the high school. Some of these are currently underway, while others will begin once students are out for the summer.
The last big bond that passed through Benzie was in 1999, when Brown graduated high school, and many of the parents who helped pass that bond were present on Tuesday, Brown said said.
For Brown, the most exciting part of Tuesday was getting to finally see some results from the efforts of the last few years.
“Besides a roof, we really haven’t seen anything with the bond dollars yet, and you can’t really see a roof,” Brown said. “So to physically see something happen for the last year and a half of actually having the bond but five years of hard work … that’s the most exciting, 100 percent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.