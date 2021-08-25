BEULAH — Benzie County Animal Control is in the dog house after officials missed an Aug. 10 deadline to get a renewal of its millage on the November ballot.
As a result, the millage can’t be collected in December, leaving the department with a $124,000 budget shortfall over the next 18 months, according to Katie Zeits, the county’s human resource/finance manager. Zeits on Friday will assume her new role of county administrator.
That could mean eliminating two of the department’s four positions, something that doesn’t sit well with some county residents.
“Why must other staff members lose their jobs because of the neglect of others regarding this millage deadline?” Frankfort resident Norma Eason said at Tuesday’s Committee of a Whole meeting.
Cutting staff will not work, said Eason, one of about a dozen people who came to hear the discussion about the millage and what could be done.
“As an example, who will be at the desk during hours for visiting public?” Eason said. “No public, no adoptions.”
That could mean that animals will be euthanized instead, she said.
The meeting was livestreamed, with about a dozen others attended on Zoom, though they were unable to participate in public comment.
The .0955-mill tax brings in about $135,000 per year and has been in place for nearly 20 years.
“I just hope that there’s a way that that can be corrected,” Mike Ross said. “This has been a very well-supported tax the public has been very willing to take on.”
The next time the millage question can be put to voters is in May or August 2022, according to state law. If passed, the tax will not be collected until December 2022, when it will be on the winter tax bills.
With an 18-month lapse in revenue, the department needs $330,000 to continue operations at its current level, Zeits wrote in a memo to county commissioners.
Some of the shortfall could come from the department’s fund balance, Zeits wrote. Other options include eliminating the two positions to save about $70,000 per year, she wrote. Animal Control has two full-time and two part-time positions.
Deferred maintenance and equipment purchases could save another $3,000 to $5,000, she wrote. The purchase of a vehicle that had been approved earlier was canceled, Zeits said.
Zeits recommended borrowing money that would be paid back with interest from the county’s Delinquent Tax Revolving Fund. It’s an option that is supported by Treasurer Michelle Thompson as preferable to using general fund dollars.
“No matter what we do we’re going to have to borrow from another fund,” Zeits said Tuesday.
A full discussion on the shortfall was delayed until the Sept. 14 meeting as Kyle Maurer, director of Animal Control, was out sick and Zeits felt he should be included.
Deb Lindgren of Benzonia said she hopes the county can find the money somewhere else in the budget to support Animal Control.
“I don’t know how this could have just slid by seven commissioners,” Lindgren said. “Somebody should be paying attention, not just the administrator. It seems to me millages are pretty important, and it is in your house. Animal control is your responsibility.”
Commissioner Art Jeannot said he is much less concerned about where to point the finger and much more concerned about finding a solution.
Commissioner Gary Sauer said one person at the county, preferably the administrator, should be responsible for keeping track of all millages and when they are coming up for renewal.
Zeits said she has already put all of the county’s millages on her electronic calendar so going forward none will be missed.
