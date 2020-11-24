BEULAH — The Benzie County administration building will close to the public except by appointment from Nov. 30 through Jan. 12.
The closure is in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and follows recent recommendations from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said Mitch Deisch, county administrator.
The measure was unanimously approved by the Benzie County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Tuesday.
As required by MIOSHA, county department heads will develop a feasibility matrix that assesses each employee's ability to work from home. Those who work in the office may have altered schedules so contact between employees is minimized, according to information provided by Deisch.
The cleaning schedule of the building also will increase and will be done by maintenance staff.
Commissioner Linda Farrell was concerned that under the measure employees must report to their supervisor. She questions whether people should be told they have to come to work when they may be afraid to do so.
"I don't want to put the county in jeopardy," Farrell said.
Deisch said he would check with the county's attorney before the building closure goes into effect.
"Everything is a shade of gray," Deisch said. "Nothing is black and white."
Commissioner Art Jeannot said in light of continually changing orders from the state, he's glad the county has taken its time in implementing the closure.
"These rules continue to change," Jeannot said. "We could spend a lot of effort doing something that could change in a few days."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.