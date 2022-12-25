CHEBOYGAN — Mental health care in northern Michigan is difficult to get because of the numbers: Few in-patient beds are available and the sheer distance between those few beds and the rural communities that need them is problematic.
But a new project is expected to offset that severe lack of in-patient beds in the region: The Justin A. Borra Behavioral Health Center is an 18-bed mental health unit currently under construction at the McLaren Hospital in Cheboygan.
Laura Daniel, director of behavioral health services at McLaren Northern Michigan, is spearheading the project.
Daniel said the new facility will fill a regionwide need that hasn’t been met in a decade.
Before McLaren acquired the medical campus, it was the Cheboygan Memorial Hospital. While in the process of being acquired by McLaren in 2012, the hospital closed for five weeks because of financial struggles – forcing people in the community to travel for basic health care needs.
“It was probably the worst day of this community’s life when the hospital closed,” Daniel said. “And we were really fortunate that McLaren came in.”
But, because the hospital didn’t comply with state standards at the time, McLaren could only keep the emergency rooms, the outpatient surgery unit and some medical laboratories open.
This means the new behavioral health unit will provide the first in-patient beds that the greater Cheboygan community has had since 2012.
And the addition of new mental health beds should have a significant impact on the entire region.
According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are about 2,300 adult in-patient mental health beds in the state. Only 89 of those beds are north of Roscommon County.
Even though population density is a significant factor in that number, MDHHS data estimates adult bed capacity would need to nearly double in Northern Michigan to keep up with demand.
The disparity between capacity and demand is even worse for youth under the age of 18.
Bob Sheehan is executive director of the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan. He said much of the problem falls on staffing shortages that are felt across the country and made worse by the pandemic.
“Trying to find an inpatient psychiatric bed across the country is hard,” Sheehan said. “A lot of hospitals weren’t built to deal with behavioral challenges or the staff weren’t trained to deal with behavioral challenges.”
Daniel said it’s typical to transport patients downstate or out-of-state to find an available bed.
“So, families can’t go down and be with them because they need to continue to work or the expenses of traveling or staying somewhere is too much,” she said.
While 18 beds may seem a small number, that could save families valuable time and money for transportation. The additional beds also may save taxpayers’ dollars.
Often, those who enter inpatient care are simultaneously going through the criminal justice system. A court can order someone to seek inpatient psychiatric care if they are repeatedly violent or suicidal. In those cases, police officers often transport offenders from their homes to courtrooms, to care facilities and more.
Cheboygan County Undersheriff Tim Cook says the cost of travel could significantly be reduced if those in-patient beds are located nearby.
“We do have to travel and transport some of these patients to Kalamazoo or Northville, or Detroit,” Cook said. That takes up resources from the local community that we need to keep in the community.”
Daniel said completing the new unit is only the beginning. McLaren is expected to invest $26 million, in total, in the Cheboygan campus.
Phase One of the project also includes an outpatient program for those who are stable enough to spend the majority of their time recovering at home, but still needs partial in-patient care.
A few years down the line, Daniel said the hospital will undergo major construction for a new emergency department.
When that’s done, the old facility will be repurposed into something called an “EmPath” unit. That’s basically a large, communal space used to calm patients who are dealing with minor mental health episodes.
The unit is slated to open in May 2023. Daniel said offering a wide variety of services is paramount to investing in mental health care. Also, being surrounded by professionals who truly care is essential.
“I just want whatever door that person comes through in our campus ... to be the right door,” she said. “And, even if we can’t provide the services they need at the moment, we can do something to help them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.