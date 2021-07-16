BEAVER ISLAND — When up-and-coming Michigan rock band Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps make the ferry trip to Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan for the first time this week, they’ll be more than ready for some overdue festival exploits.
After all, the Grand Rapids-based outfit was supposed to play Beaver Island Music Festival last year until the COVID-19 pandemic washed out that event and most other Michigan music festivals.
“We’re really excited,” PerShayla said of unleashing songs from the band’s new album, “Cheap Diction,” on the Beaver Island stage.
“None of us have been to the island before. We were scheduled to play there in 2020, and that was one of the saddest cancellations.”
None of that sadness surrounds this year’s Beaver Island Music Festival which takes place Thursday through Saturday (July 15-17) with sets by Traverse City-area favorites the Drew Hale Band, Christopher “Wink” Winkleman and Snacks & Five, as well as other Michigan acts, including The Gasoline Gypsies, The Founding, Benzing Graves Collective, The Hacky Turtles, Brother Crowe and more.
Lead festival organizer Carol Burton conceded that planning the 2021 event after a one-year hiatus was “a very stressful time due to not knowing what to expect” with pandemic capacity restrictions and other concerns. The state lifted all of those gathering limitations starting in July.
“We really took a gamble and held out as long as we could, and it paid off. Now, it is a process of catching up and bringing everyone back together,” she said. “We are absolutely stoked to be able to bring this festival to fruition.”
The festival gave all bands initially booked for 2020 the opportunity to play this year’s event, and most were “patient and willing to wait” for 2021.
Three-day adult passes including an airways ticket are $270; the cost is $225 for a ferry package. A two-day adult ticket is $110. Find more ticket options and information online at bimf.net.
Burton noted the festival also has added new sinks, bathroom sanitizing equipment, sanitizer stations and self-temperature checks in response to the pandemic.
Another northern Michigan festival taking place the following weekend outside Interlochen used much of the same terminology in describing the excitement of bringing back the event for 2021.
Dunesville Music Festival, taking place on The Harm Farm at 4846 N. Hulbert Road, will feature appearances by regional stars Act Casual, Chirp, Libby DeCamp, Mark Lavengood, The Hacky Turtles, The Whiskey Charmers, Elizabeth Landry Trio, Blue Water Ramblers, Black Jake & The Carnies, Trifocal, Lighting Matches, Monte Pride, Stevie Reidz &Co. and others.
“We are extremely stoked to be putting on the festival this year,” gushed Brenna Harm, creative curatorand co-producer for the three-day music festival, which also features a kids’ area and workshops.
“We are really focusing on a lineup packed with Michigan talent. The talent doesn’t stop at music either. We feature a gallery full of unique visual artists, fire and flow performers, and have various workshops planned for this year. … We’re also 20 minutes from Lake Michigan and 10 from Lake Ann. I personally haven’t seen this combination too frequently at the many smaller Michigan festivals I’ve attended.”
Harm noted the band lineup on two stages covers the gamut in terms of genres and styles, from jam bands to American roots to electronic music.
The festival also will feature a couple of out-of-state acts – Eric Nassau from Columbus, Ohio, and Rachel Cole from Nashville, Tenn.
“I’m sure that attendees will leave with a new favorite,” she insisted. “The diversity in the lineup is truly a treat and we are so excited.”
First held in 2013, the festival expects about 1,500 attendees for this year’s event.
Weekend tickets are $100 at the date; day passes are $40 for Friday, $60 for Saturday and $50 for Sunday (plus $10 for camping). Get more details and ticket information online at dunesvillemusicfestival.com.
Music begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday (July 23) and runs through midnight Sunday (July 25).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.