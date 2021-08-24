INTERLOCHEN — A motorist struck and badly injured a black bear Sunday evening in Interlochen, and a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the incident later euthanized the injured animal.
State wildlife officials said the bear killed was a small female, and could not say whether it was a sow recently seen in the area with two cubs. Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputies responded about 20 minutes before sunset to euthanize the wounded animal.
“It appears this female bear was struck by a vehicle and had a severely injured rear leg,” said sheriff’s Capt. Randy Fewless.
Deputies found the injured bear along U.S. 31 South near White Oak Lane, east of Interlochen’s stoplight. The incident was reported to central dispatch, which on social media warned both residents and motorists in the area to use caution and not approach the hurt bear.
“Unfortunately the back legs were not recoverable,” said Steve Griffith, wildlife biologist for the state Department of Natural Resources.
A resident called the DNR office in Traverse City to ask whether the killed bear was the sow lately observed with two cubs around the Interlochen and Duck Lake area. Griffith said there’s no way to tell, really.
“Her cubs would be old enough to survive at this point, though they would have spent another winter denned with her,” he said. “So they would miss out on what she’d have taught them through then, if it was that bear.”
Griffith said a passerby applied to the DNR for the bear as subsistence meat and the agency granted the request. The motorist who struck the bear did not stop, he said.
The wildlife biologist said Michigan maintains a robust bear population.
“We do have a growing bear population and additionally the Grand Traverse area likely has a growing human population,” he said, adding that will increase the continued chances of these types of encounters between the animals and traffic.
