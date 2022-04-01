TRAVERSE CITY — As March and April slowly usher in spring weather, Michigan’s black bears begin rolling out of their dens.
Steve Griffith has already heard of a few sightings and downed bird feeders this March.
“We’ve had a few that made their presence known,” said Griffith, who is the Traverse City area’s Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist.
“A lot of people will actually call and say, ‘When should I get my bird feeder down?’ And I used to tell them, ‘If you’re calling me to ask, it’s probably time to stop feeding the birds if you don’t want to be feeding the bears, too.’”
There has been a strong trend upwards in Michigan’s bear population since 1993, said Cody Norton, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist. The population stabilized during the early 2000s, but, between 2012, when the DNR cut bear hunting licenses in the state by about 30 percent, and 2020, there has been an 88 percent increase in the northern Lower Peninsula’s black bear population, Norton said.
Now, the DNR is looking to stabilize the population, and have been gradually increasing the number of bear hunting licenses offered every two years.
Black bears rise from their denning periods in late March or April. They are the only bear species found in Michigan, and they typically flee when encountered by humans, but they are powerful animals that have been known to injure humans if they feel threatened, according to the DNR’s website.
Every five years, the DNR sets out traps called “hair snares” to tally the number of bears in the region. The traps capture bear fur, which DNR specialists then pull the bears’ genetic signatures from, Norton said.
The DNR also uses data from hunted bears, pulling their genetic signatures as well, to update the population numbers each year, Norton said.
A majority — around 10,000 — of Michigan’s bears reside in the Upper Peninsula. In 2020, there were about 2,700 bears in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Norton said bears are particularly expanding into newer areas where they haven’t been in recent years, such as the western side of the Lower Peninsula.
“Certainly over in (Traverse City) area we’ve seen that population increase quite a bit,” Norton said.
While the increase is not a concern for the DNR, more bears does mean more potential for negative bear-human interactions, Norton said.
“We want to make sure those levels don’t elevate to unacceptable levels,” Norton said. “And that’s kind of part of why we’d like to stabilize the bear population.”
Right now, the DNR is waiting to see whether or not their actions to stabilize the bear population are working well enough. Nuisance complaints help them determine that.
The number of nuisance complaints about bears in the Lower Peninsula nearly quadrupled from 54 in 2012 to 214 in 2021, Norton said.
Animals such as black bears have intrinsic value in areas like northern Michigan, but “we don’t want them on every corner,” Griffith said. Bears can wreak havoc on people’s property, plants and agriculture, and more issues arise when they begin to associate humans with food.
Humans are at-risk when bears get too comfortable around them and become too dependent on them for food, which Traverse City residents know all too well.
One large male black bear, whose desire to reside on the west side of Traverse City garnered him community love and support, had grown too bold around humans and dependent on their food for the DNR. He had been spotted in 2020 and 2021 lurking in people’s yards and even places like the Meijer parking lot, as previously reported.
The DNR caught the bear in the spring of 2021 and moved him 80 miles from town for the safety of community members. He made his way back to Traverse City the following fall, and residents began reporting him feasting on their bird feeders and ransacking trash cans.
The DNR caught him again and made the decision to euthanize him in late September. DNR wildlife division public outreach and engagement manager Holly Vaughn, said the bear’s increasingly bold behavior and a heavy reliance on human food sources meant he would likely to cause the same problems if he were to be relocated, even to the Upper Peninsula, as previously reported.
Griffith said that the best way to not accidentally run into them is to make noise, talk loudly and whistle and secure food when enjoying natural areas.
If someone in the Traverse City area has a concern about a bear encounter, Griffith said they should call the DNR and report it, either at 231-922-5280 during business hours or 1-800-292-7800 outside of business hours. These reports help the DNR determine how to set hunting quotas and better understand what their goals should be for maintaining the state’s bear population.
