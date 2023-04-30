WILLIAMSBURG — State wildlife officials have set a trap for a black bear that has been spotted roaming in the 6200 block of Cook Road in Williamsburg.
Several sightings over the past week have not only grabbed the attention of officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, who set the trap, but also the attention of broadcast media across the state reporting that fact.
The bear’s been around for months, but earlier efforts to trap it have failed, partly because of other attractions in the region.
“We basically don’t want to have anything in the area that’s going to keep the bear’s attention and pull it away from the bear trap,” DNR Wildlife Division Coordinator Rachel Leightner told broadcast media. “So please consider removing anything that might attract a bear to your yard.”
The bear was first spotted in the Williamsburg area in February, and has since become a regular visitor.
Officials say they hope to catch the bear so they can safely move it to a more remote location away from people’s homes. They’re asking homeowners to remove any outside food sources that could distract the bear from the trap. Pets and children shouldn’t be unaccompanied outside after sundown.
Wildlife specialists say black bears are active this time of the year as they leave their dens and look for food.
The DNR suggests the following:
• Never intentionally feed a bear.
• Remove bird feeders.
• Bring in outdoor pet foods.
• Keep grills and patio furniture clean.
• Secure dumpsters and keep garbage cans indoors overnight.
• Protect beehives with electric fencing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.