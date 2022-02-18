SUTTONS BAY — Nestled in the heart of downtown Suttons Bay, on St. Joseph Street, with the blue bay waters a mere walk away, resides The Bay Theatre, a cultural facet of more than seven decades.
A family-owned business since 1946, The Bay Theatre faced the dark prospect of closing its doors permanently in 2018, but with community support, it became a nonprofit organization in December of that year. As a result, the community-oriented movie house was saved. For more than three years, The Bay Community Theatre Organization has been going strong with its team of volunteers, donors, and a small staff. And just last month, they added a new piece of programming to their schedule.
Every fourth Wednesday of the month, at 2 p.m., The Bay Theatre will host The Bay Cinema Society, an opportunity for local film-lovers to meet, view a film screening, and participate in a post-screening discussion. The Bay Cinema Society is free to join, and the film screening is $2/person. Members of The Bay Theatre may attend free of charge.
Last month, for their inaugural meeting, The Bay Cinema Society screened Hollywood classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” coincidentally the first film ever shown at The Bay Theatre back in 1946. With a primary focus on classic films, the Cinema Society plans to also show foreign films, documentaries, and modern classics.
“We will be taking suggestions from regular Cinema Society members for future film choices,” said Kevin Maher, co-leader of the Cinema Society. “Because we want this to be an interactive and inclusive group, we intend to be open to just about anything and everything!”
Maher, along with Ted Kroll, leads the Cinema Society. Both come from film studies backgrounds, with Kroll having taught college film studies courses.
“We look at films as art but also watch movies for pure enjoyment, and we hope to share our passion with other members of the Cinema Society,” said Maher.
“With our inaugural showing of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ we had a good, enthusiastic crowd of 35, which was remarkable considering what a cold, blustery afternoon it was outside. Of course, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ is a bright, cheery movie, so everyone left in warm spirits,” said Kroll.
Also helping to facilitate this exciting new program is Nicki Miller, general manager of The Bay Theatre. Miller has been on staff for three months and is enthusiastic about the theatre’s future.
“Being the general manager of The Bay is a very fun and rewarding experience,” said Miller. “I love being able to share my 14 years of movie theater business tips and tricks with The Bay and learning theirs.”
With a plan to start small and grow via word of mouth, the Cinema Society hopes to provide their developing group of film fans with an outlet to view and discuss films in a welcoming and authentic setting. Maher and Kroll will be creating video introductions each month for The Bay Theatre’s website to promote the upcoming screening and get people interested if it’s a movie they haven’t seen. “We believe that the communal experience of watching movies together is very important,” said Maher.
Part of the programming team, Maher also serves on The Bay Theatre’s board of directors and feels bolstered by the support given by the Suttons Bay residents.
“How the community responded is indicative of The Bay Theatre’s importance. It’s part of the cultural fabric of Leelanau County, and as important as I believe having a movie venue is, the opportunity to do live music, performances, school field trips, and many other public events makes the theater a must-have. During Covid, even when we were closed, the community supported the theatre so we could keep our paid staff, pay the mortgage, and plan for the future.”
Speaking of the future, The Bay Theatre hopes to continue involvement with the Traverse City Film Festival and grow its own Beyond the Bay Film Series. “We hope to cultivate a movie culture that extends beyond the big box office features and creates an environment where movie lovers can come together,” said Maher.
Since the pandemic, at-home streaming options have taken over the traditional theatrical release experience, with a significant uptick in superhero and comic book film releases geared toward specific age demographics. With these being the types of movies that draw large amounts of viewership, smaller and more “grown-up” movies aren’t receiving the same kind of attention, and according to Maher, the Cinema Society hopes to address that.
“Independent theaters like The Bay are doing what we can to keep those smaller films profitable and visible on the big screen. Films like ‘Belfast,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Licorice Pizza,’ and ‘The French Dispatch’ are important to support, and that’s why we have or will be screening these films at The Bay. They’re enjoyable to watch and well made, but will always be better enjoyed on a big screen, in a dark theater, with a bunch of strangers!”
“We want to exhibit films from the past in the manner they were intended to be shown — uninterrupted, on the big screen with great sound,” echoed Kroll.
On Feb. 23, at 2 p.m., The Bay Cinema Society will be screening “Casablanca” for their second meeting. Future screenings will include “Rear Window,” “Double Indemnity,” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”
“The Bay Community Theatre is at an exciting point after completing our third year as a nonprofit,” said Rick Andrews, president of The Bay Community Theatre Organization. “We are making investments in our theatre infrastructure and implementing new programs for the community, like the Cinema Society. So look out for lots of terrific activities at The Bay in 2022 and beyond!”
All screenings and post-screening discussions for The Bay Cinema Society occur in the 120-seat theater. Participation in discussions is not mandatory, but all are encouraged to join in. The Bay Theatre has several levels of membership, starting at $30. Benefits to becoming a member and information about the Cinema Society are posted at thebaytheatre.com.
“We look at films as art but also watch movies for pure
enjoyment, and we hope to share our passion with other members of the Cinema Society.” Kevin Maher, co-leader of the Cinema Society
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.