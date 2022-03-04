TRAVERSE CITY — Two years ago, Battle of the Books Grand Traverse just wrapped its first competition day when the pandemic began.
Concerns about COVID-19 rose, and the competition’s second and final day was canceled. The two top teams were named co-champions and the scheduled author event never happened.
The next year, the competition was held completely over Zoom but this year, the battle is back in person with more than 300 students participating on 57 different teams.
Battle of the Books is a reading-based competition for fourth and fifth graders that challenges their knowledge of books read in the weeks prior to competition day. While there are national and statewide Battle of the Books competitions, Battle of the Books Grand Traverse is a modified version specific only to this region.
Competitions are exciting and intense, especially when they’re in-person, said Judy Arnold, the event’s team coordinator.
“It is unbelievable what they remember,” Arnold said. “I mean, I’ve read all these books and I can’t remember half of what these kids do.”
The event spans two days on separate weekends. The first competition day is Saturday, when students will participate in both Tournament and Faire competitions.
The Tournament competition requires students to read nine books and go head-to-head in a quiz style competition while the Faire competition — which is new to the region this year — requires students to read just four books and engage in less competitive and more creative programming. Nine teams will compete in the Faire competition and 48 will compete in the tournament competition.
Each team is given a set of the required books for free from the National Writers Series. The event’s coordinators also work with Traverse Area District Libraries to make sure multiple copies of the books are available on their shelves.
On March 13, the two top teams in the tournament competition will face off in front of all of the other participants on the City Opera House stage.
“It is so fun to be in the opera house on the day of the final battle,” Arnold said. “It is so quiet and they’ll say a question and you’ll hear the kids in the audience gasp because they can’t believe how hard the question was.”
After the final battle on March 13, awards will be given out to teams, and Jack Cheng, a Detroit resident and author of “See You in the Cosmos”, will talk to the student participants.
“It’s obviously inspiring to the kids to maybe be a writer, you know, that there’s real people out in the world that wrote this book,” said program coordinator Marcy Lindberg. “It’s not just something that lives on a shelf in a library, there’s a person behind it and that’s something you could do.”
The competition has “its own bit of magic,” particularly when it comes to sharing the excitement of one’s favorite book with friends, Lindberg said.
“If you’re gonna build lifelong readers, that’s just a great way to do it,” Lindberg said.
Jake Beers, a fifth grader at Westwoods Elementary School, will be participating in the Tournament competition with some other kids in his class. Their team, the Book Benders, had fun preparing for the event, and Beers said he’s excited to read the other books he was not assigned once the competition is over.
“I think it’s really fun,” Beers said. “I think most of the books are really amazing.”
Allison Beers, Jake’s mother and coach of the Book Benders, said the competition also opened them up to more genres that they would not have otherwise read.
Miriam Service and Emerson Jackson, fifth graders at Children’s House Montessori School and members of the Tournament team “Readers that Raise the Roof”, both said they were excited to compete and that the Battle of the Books changed them as readers and writers.
“I like to participate (in Battle of the Books) because I really enjoy reading and I enjoy doing the battle and having teammates because I work really well when I’m on a team and I don’t work well when I’m alone,” Jackson said. “I fail greatly when I’m alone.”
Service said participating in the competition helped her be more creative in her own writing.
“Anything that gets more kids reading and more kids talking about books is good,” said DiAnn Service, Miriam’s mother and “Readers that Raise the Roof” coach. “I think it’s a great motivator, a little competition.”
Battle of the Books is self-funded from donations through the National Writers Series, Arnold said. It is a part of NWS’s Raising Writers program, which runs free writing workshops for kids, including a poetry workshop that is set to take place on Sunday.
On March 5, Tournament teams will compete between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Faire teams will participate between 2 and 5 p.m. at Northwestern Michigan College. Finals take place on March 13 at the City Opera House. Both events are open to the public.
The books being read for this year’s competitions include:
- “Stargazing” by Jen Wang
- “How I Became a Spy” by Deborah Hopkinson
- “The Disaster Days” by Rebecca Behrens
- “See You in the Cosmos” by Jack Cheng
- “Music for the Tigers” by Michelle Kadarusman
- “The Season of Styx Malone” by Kekla Magoon
- “The Ark Plan” by Laura Martin
- “The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden
- “Aliens on Vacation” by Clete Barrett Smith
