TRAVERSE CITY — A basement fire consumed a one-story house, located at 510 West North West Silver Lake Road in Traverse City, on Wednesday morning, Metro Fire Department Chief Patrick Parker said.
The fire extended up into the attic space of the home, causing it to sustain considerable damage, making it no longer livable.
"Well, it's not livable today, no," Parker said.
The person who called 9-1-1 and reported the incident at 9:18 a.m. said they could see fire and smoke billowing out of the small house.
Units from Blair Township, Long Lake, Interlochen and three from Metro Fire Department responded and, by Wednesday afternoon, the fire was contained.
Parker said he believes there was no one home at the time of the blaze and that no one was injured, including firefighters, but that the fire will displace a family.
Parker said firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire and probably won't know the cause until at least the end of the day, if not the end of the week.
"It's pretty time consuming. It's cold out there and our guys are frozen, so they're running in and warming up, going back in," he said.
