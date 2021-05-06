TRAVERSE CITY — Gone are the days of the happy camper wandering into a campground with the expectation of finding a campsite. Reservation practices at a growing number of state and federal parks create a trade-off between wanderlust and confidence in knowing a campsite awaits.
A coalition of 12 federal agencies in 2018 modernized the camping experience when it introduced recreation.gov. The digital platform allows individuals to book campsites and learn about 3,600 facilities and 103,000 individual federal sites across the country, including Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Claiming a campsite at Sleeping Bear was often a chaotic experience prior to designating all 295 sites reservable.
“It used to be that a line of cars extended to the highway,” said Sleeping Bear’s Deputy Superintendent Tom Ulrich. “It was unsafe and unsanitary. That’s why we went to the reservation system.”
But the updated reservation system doesn’t assure campers their place in the sun. Ulrich said everyone wants to come during summer’s peak six weeks and competition is fierce. Campsites, reservable six months in advance and are booked solid for the 2021 July/August period.
Ulrich said the competitive reservation process, especially following the pandemic swelling outdoor recreation enthusiasts, compares to purchasing tickets to high-profile concerts.
However, if campers are flexible, there are strategies to land a summer campsite.
“We do get no-shows and cancellations,” he said. “There’s no guarantee of getting in but check at campground offices.”
Ulrich suggests campers consider an early June or September camping as an alternative.
Huron-Manistee National Forest spokesperson Joshua Veal said demand also runs high for the 16 campgrounds within the forests’ nearly one million acres stretching between lakes Michigan and Huron. Recreation.gov books sites at the national forests’ campgrounds as well as national parks.
“We encourage folks to have a Plan B and Plan C when coming, and one of those should include dispersed or primitive camp,” Veal said.
Dispersed and primitive tent camping may take place anywhere throughout the forests, unless posted no camping. Forest administrators encourage Leave No Trace practices.
Michigan’s 103 state parks, their 14,100 campsites, and the Mitten’s 145 state forest campgrounds offer additional options. The most popular parks provide 100 percent reservable sites. Midnrreservations.com books state campground sites up to six months in advance. The most popular parks designate campsites 100 percent reservable.
All 490 sites are reservable at Interlochen State Park, Michigan’s largest state park. Park Supervisor Chris Stark said bookings for preferred summer time frames are disappearing. However, flexibility can be rewarded.
“We’re encouraging people to constantly check the online system, as often peoples’ plans change,” he said. “For the holiday weekends, they get snagged up quickly.”
Learning to manage the competitive booking systems can provide camper benefits.
Travis and Marissa Hepfner secured campsite reservations in early May at William Mitchell State Park in Cadillac to introduce their five-week-old daughter to Michigan’s camping tradition. It was a trial run for the infant and new parents from Cadillac who hoped to explore other campgrounds in the months ahead. Travis, a veteran of the Michigan park digital reservation system, said reservations provide peace of mind, especially meaningful with a baby in tow.
“We have a guarantee,” he said. “We know where our sites are, and we don’t have to worry about getting turned away.”
