TRAVERSE CITY — The second draft of an equity resolution under consideration by the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education did not receive a warm reception Monday.
Dozens gathered outside the TCAPS administration building, holding signs and protesting the possible adoption of the district’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging resolution. Accusations of indoctrination and TCAPS implementing Critical Race Theory, which has gained national attention and criticism from some calling it “anti-American,” flowed freely during more than two hours of public comment.
Although more than 200 people packed two rooms and 55 spoke during public comment — mostly decrying the resolution and the district’s Social Equity Task Force — just nine people stayed to listen to the board trustees publicly discuss the trimmed-down resolution and the changes made to it in recent weeks. Two of the nine left during the discussion.
Community members previously raised concerns about a line in the first draft that stated TCAPS would continue to review what is being taught in the district and “address gaps in curriculum and resources from a social equity and diversity lens.” Critics of the resolution believed that meant wholesale changes and adoption of new curriculum and Critical Race Theory.
CRT was developed in the 1970s and argues that white supremacy maintains its power in the U.S. through the legal system and that racism is not the acts of individuals but instead rooted in a system of oppression built on racial hierarchy that affords white people advantages and benefits people of color do not receive.
Toni Bohnett, a grandparent of TCAPS students, said schools are meant to teach the fundamentals — and Critical Race Theory is not a fundamental.
“It divides our kids. Everything is all about division now,” she said. “It’s fear more than it is anger, fear that this will be pushed into their heads.”
TCAPS Director of Curriculum Andy Phillips previously said officials are only assessing what can be done to make the current TCAPS curriculum more inclusive to all students and that CRT is not present in TCAPS curriculum nor is it being used to examine current curriculum.
The line referencing a “social equity and diversity lens” was removed from the second draft, as was a line stating TCAPS would continue efforts to provide books in school libraries from authors who “represent marginalized communities and a wide diversity of individual voices and experiences.” The draft also no longer includes a line stating the district would provide opportunities for students to learn about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging issues.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said officials have not looked at how the district will approach anything regarding curriculum and that it’s a misconception that the Social Equity Task Force had any input on curricular choices. The board also gave VanWagoner direction to begin reconstituting the task force to bring in more voices.
The first three paragraphs of the original resolution also are gone.
Those deleted passages stated the district is “saddened and outraged that prejudice, racism, and injustice persist within our country and community” and that “racism and hate have no place in our schools or in our society.” A passage referring to people witnessing and experiencing racism and hate speech in TCAPS schools also was removed.
Those statements appeared to reference a recent incident involving TCAPS high school students. Several students joined a Snapchat group created by a TCAPS student called “Slave Trade,” in which they participated in a mock slave auction of their Black classmates and spewed hateful rhetoric.
The incident raised concern over the prevalence of such beliefs in local students, and the social equity task force then ramped up its efforts to address issues of racism and discrimination in the community.
Much of the language that some commenters pinpointed as too negative — specifically the word “anti” — was also removed or edited.
The portion of the resolution that said TCAPS was responsible for “creating and nurturing an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory, and anti-hate learning environment” was deleted and changed to “creating and encouraging a positive, supportive learning environment where every child is treated with fairness, dignity, and respect.”
References to racism, hate and bigotry were made 15 times in the original draft. The second draft has just one reference in the header describing the resolution as one that condemns racism and discrimination. The terms “racism, racial violence, hate speech, bigotry” were also removed from a list of what TCAPS “condemns.” The updated line read the district condemns “discrimination and harassment in all forms.”
Trustee Matt Anderson said he did not work on the first draft and did not have any input on it until it was discussed at the May 24 board meeting. Anderson said the removal of those words was an effort to “look at the positive parts from the first draft.” After listening to public comment and hearing privately from community members, Anderson said he wanted to take the elements that were positive.
Anderson declined to answer when asked to further explain his assertion that elements removed from the draft were not positive.
“I don’t want to get into a debate about that, right now. I took the pieces out that I felt most positively took on what my opinion was on those things,” he said.
Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr said she wanted to keep many of the elements removed from the resolution, but she still expressed support for the second draft.
“I wanted to acknowledge that we have racism in our system and that we need to do better,” Moon Mohr said. “But having digested the second draft — it wasn’t included in there — I’m still embracing exactly what it stands for.”
Holly T. Bird, who was part of the task force that helped draft the resolution, said the negative response shows the same mentality when people were outraged about desegregation. Bird said she does not understand how the TCAPS resolution could be seen as a negative.
“It’s seems a given to me that it’s OK for a school board to declare their schools are anti-racist and anti-discriminatory,” Bird said. “But some people just need to be taught kicking and screaming.”
Both Trustees Andrew Raymond and Flournoy Humphreys said the changes were not made out of fear from the public backlash.
“The last thing we want is that people think we were watering it down or backing off,” Humphreys said. “Our conviction is still as strong and deep.”
But some in the community are not satisfied with the changes.
Darcie Pickren, who has been a critic of the board since the resolution’s inception, said the second draft was just the “same ol’, same ol’.”
“It’s a ruse,” said Pickren, adding that she does not feel the TCAPS board or administration has listened to her at all. “They think we’re just a bunch of country bumpkins and that we don’t know what we’re talking about.”
Board President Scott Newman-Bale is asking trustees provide him with feedback on the second draft no later than July 11. The hope is to have another draft ready for the July 26 meeting and possibly vote on adopting the resolution.
