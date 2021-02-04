BEULAH — The moving van was still on the road and had yet to arrive in Michael Taillard’s driveway when he walked out to his new mailbox in the summer of 2015 and found a homemade flyer stuffed inside.
“I’m paraphrasing here but it said, ‘We don’t like St. Ambrose selling alcohol,’” Taillard said. “They didn’t call it a meadery, or a winery, or a tasting room, they called it a bar and they emphasized that word over and over.”
The flyer was signed by Karen Mallon, a neighbor living less than a mile from Taillard, who introduced herself on the document as deputy clerk and recording secretary for Homestead Township.
“At the time, I just thought it was a bit of local quackery and I threw it in the trash,” he said.
Six years later, Taillard, an economist, still lives with his family in the house they bought around the corner from St. Ambrose Cellars — the winery, microbrewery, bee farm and tasting room identified in the flyer.
What he initially dismissed has become a bee’s nest of controversy in this rural community of 2,400 in Benzie County.
A $125 ticket that Kirk Jones, who owns the winery with his wife, Sharon, received for violating the township’s noise ordinance, has given rise to multiple lawsuits, a taxpayer-funded appeal, accusations against 85th District Court staff, plus stinging insults launched from a mystery account on social media.
Legal fees in the case have reached more than $50,000 — a handsome sum for a unit of government that spent a total of just over $480,000 for salaries, purchases, services and other expenditures in fiscal year 2019, information from the Michigan Dept. of Treasury shows.
But the case took a turn recently on social media when someone with insider knowledge of township business, the noise ordinance and the case, started posting in the “Overheard in Benzie County” Facebook group under the name “Anna Strong.”
On Facebook, Anna Strong called Jones “Kirky boy” and “a sad excuse for a man,” accused him of lying on a recent building permit for an expansion project, and said of St. Ambrose, “it is a bar!!!”
Strong did not return a private message seeking comment.
Several members in the Overheard in Benzie County group have guessed at the poster’s identity.
Taillard, who’s active in the group, said he’s like Switzerland in the ongoing conflict — neutral.
He used to enjoy an occasional summer afternoon at St. Ambrose with his family, he said, but now stays away.
When a call went out for volunteers to serve on a Joint Planning Commission for Homestead and nearby Inland townships, Taillard raised his hand and was appointed.
He stayed for a year, during which time the township’s noise ordinance was researched and discussed, but resigned when the conflict became unproductive, he said.
Taillard went so far as to announce he was ceding his property from the township — a philosophical decision, rather than a legally binding one, he added.
That was more than two years ago.
In January, Taillard said he knew who Anna Strong was, though declined to reveal the person’s identity.
He posted as much in the “Overheard” group, and the profile went silent.
On Monday, a new township board — some of who were elected on a platform of quelling quarrels with Jones and St. Ambrose — took up the issue yet again.
Attorneys from each of the two firms now representing the township — Thomas Grier of Traverse City, and Christopher Patterson, a municipal law specialist with Fahey, Schultz, Burzych Rhodes, of Lansing — met with the board in closed session.
An hour later, the board took a vote on two motions — one to empower Grier and Patterson to negotiate with Jones’ attorney, Fredrik Stig-Nielsen, who worked with attorney Jesse Williams on the case, and a second motion to accept a settlement agreement proposed by Jones.
Jones, who is suing the township for what he says is a violation of a Freedom of Information Act request filed in 2020, offered to drop that suit in exchange for the township ending their defense of the noise ordinance lawsuit.
A year ago, Judge John Mead ruled the noise ordinance was “unconstitutionally vague,” Homestead Township appealed, and in November, Circuit Court Judge David Thompson overturned Mead’s decision, sending the issue back to the lower court.
Days after Thompson’s ruling, however, Mallon signed an affidavit submitted with a motion seeking to disqualify Mead, citing statements and accompanying emojis posted on social media by court staff.
A probation officer shared a Record-Eagle article, “St. Ambrose foe drops dime on honey bees,” to her Facebook page, commented on the article with honeybee and knife emojis, which drew further comment from a court reporter and another court staff member.
Mallon’s affidavit states she “personally observed” the posts and the reactions and the motion argued the posts were “biased and inflammatory,” prejudicial to the Township and created an appearance of impropriety.
Mallon did not return a request for comment.
Mead denied the motion and remains the judge of record in both the FOIA lawsuit and the noise ordinance case.
On Monday night, the township board passed the motion directing their attorneys to negotiate. It was a split vote, with Christina Corey, Mallon and Michael Mead voting in favor, Supervisor Tia Kurina-Cooley and Treasurer Patricia DeLorme voting against.
The second motion, to accept Jones’ settlement offer, failed on the same 3-2 vote.
Kurina-Cooley did not return a request for comment.
“It looks like we’re headed back to court then,” Jones said. “We’ll depose the former board on FOIA and we’ll provide our proofs on why the noise ordinance is unconstitutional.”
In the meantime, St. Ambrose has stayed open seven days a week.
Take-out, food truck and outdoor igloo service was available during the shutdown order and the winery has re-opened for dine-in service, at 25 percent capacity.
The new building is expected to open in July, Jones said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.