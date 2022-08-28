TRAVERSE CITY — As northern Michigan educators gear up for another school year, they’re continuing to think about and adjust to an ongoing struggle: staff shortages.
According to an EducationWeek Research Center Survey conducted in July, the outlook for school hiring ahead of the 2022-23 school year is concerning. Of the sample of 255 principals and 280 district leaders, just under 75 percent said the number of candidates for jobs across their school districts is insufficient.
Eighty-six percent of respondents said they do not have enough candidates to fully staff bus driver positions. Seventy-two percent said the same for teachers.
For schools in northern Michigan, staff shortages are present and looming — they may take the shape of longer bus routes, fewer cafeteria staff or teachers teaching outside of their preferred subject area — but, coming out of the thick of a pandemic and with more state funding than the year before, education leaders in the area are still confident that the next school year will be a good one.
“I feel like we’re all going in with a breath of fresh air after COVID, like we feel like we’re gonna hit our stride this year,” said Elk Rapids Superintendent Julie Brown. “But concern for the staffing shortage isn’t going to go away, even though I’m feeling that good. When you forecast the future, it’s nerve-wracking.”
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said TCAPS, the school district with more than 40 percent of the students within the Northwest Education Services Intermediate School District, is in decent shape going into the 2022-23 school year, but they will be stretching their staff to fill in gaps.
TCAPS staff across a variety of departments are taking on additional tasks. VanWagoner just finished up his training to drive a school bus himself in the case of an emergency situation, he said.
“There’s probably not a lot of superintendents of the 20 largest districts in the state that have been put in that position,” VanWagoner said. “And there are many other employees before me that have stretched out to do that.”
The areas where TCAPS is struggling most to find new hires are in special education and social worker positions.
As for turnover at TCAPS, VanWagoner said the district was fortunate to only lose roughly 14 teachers in the last school year, as well as a few other food service workers, bus drivers and staff in the technology department.
Suttons Bay Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said his school district only has a few vacancies in support staff positions going into the new school year and the district is in a good position to find people for them.
In the past two years, Suttons Bay has seen more resignations and retirements than normal, but Petz said his school administration was able to figure out who was leaving when and start their planning and hiring phase earlier through conversations with teachers, so the number of people leaving did not catch them off guard.
In Elk Rapids, hiring paraprofessionals to staff the district has proved most difficult, said Julie Brown, Elk Rapids Schools Superintendent. During all of last school year, Elk Rapids had a paraprofessional position open with some applicants, but no hires. They offered the post to two people who eventually turned them down, Brown said.
Brown said she is concerned about support staff, but she does think Elk Rapids is better off than last year.
Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said that, for his district, turnover has not increased more than normal, but filling bus driver positions, a biology teacher position and a special education teacher position have proven most difficult. But, he said he knows that Kalkaska can be creative by doing things like moving teachers around to positions they are qualified for, even if they aren’t their subject of choice.
“There’s no doubt we’re in an environment where it’s hard to find people across the board,” Heitmeyer said.
In the past, there may have been 100 applicants for most teaching positions,l but now district administrators are seeing a very slow stream of applications coming in for their open spots, said Gary Wellnitz, Northern Michigan Field Representative for the American Federation of Teachers – Michigan.
Wellnitz said he has heard from teachers in northern Michigan that they often leave their school districts for more competitive pay elsewhere or to escape a poor work culture.
Also, there are teachers who are leaving the profession altogether, he said. That’s for many different reasons, including changes to the teacher benefits system in Michigan from more than a decade ago — the passage of Public Act 54, which changed the kinds of benefit packages teachers can receive — and shifts in general cultural attitudes toward being more skeptical and critical of educators.
“There are just people who are beginning to go, ‘this isn’t worth it,’” Wellnitz said.
Superintendents in the area see that lack of respect and that added pressure as a major issue and a cause of burnout as well.
“You’ve got a little bit of a storm of different things around the profession of an educator that have continuously moved in a direction that makes it harder to stay in this work,” Petz said.
“There was a time when we all looked up to our teachers and they were young gods and goddesses in our eyes. We thought they were the greatest people in the world, and it’s not like that now,” Heitmeyer said. “We’ve got to get back to that.”
Staff shortages in schools have been the forefront of educators’ minds for years. In Michigan, the state government has recently turned toward this issue and offered money to help.
In the most recent state budget developed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, more than $2 billion has been promised for educator retention and recruitment. That money includes $50 million for teacher onboarding and mentoring programs and $600 million for educator recruitment programs, which includes scholarships for future educators and stipends for student teachers.
Wellnitz said he applauds Whitmer for the work that she’s done; any effort to help schools is appreciated and helps morale in public education, he said.
Education leaders in northern Michigan are generally grateful for the attention that the Legislature has paid to education, especially when state funding for education is at a peak. Paying student teachers and offering tuition assistance are two of the most important changes to be made, they said.
On the local level, superintendents have focused on supporting their current staff and curating a more positive environment for teachers to teach to make staying in their districts worth it.
When it comes to staff shortages, Wellnitz said he does not feel that northern Michigan is at crisis level yet. But schools are heading in that direction, he added, if changes are not made in how the educators are perceived and treated.
“We need to start either taking our profession as education seriously or we are gonna continue down this path,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.