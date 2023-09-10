TRAVERSE CITY — Automatic License Plate Reader cameras are almost fully installed in three Grand Traverse County townships.
The ALPR camera installation by the Georgia-based company Flock Safety comes months after East Bay, Garfield and Peninsula Township boards approved the sheriff’s office proposal for this new technology.
In total, there will be 27 cameras throughout three townships with six in Peninsula, 14 in Garfield and seven in East Bay.
When township officials first approved the cameras in March and February, they were told they should be up and running by the beginning of this summer.
According to Garfield Township Supervisor Chuck Korn, they’re fully installed in his township.
“I know they [the sheriff’s office] were able to locate a suspect in a robbery, but it was several weeks ago,” Korn said. “They just said it worked very well. You know, they were able to put in a description of the car and the software automatically finds the photos that match that description.”
Peninsula Township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch said he was still waiting on an update from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve not asked for a report on progress recently,” he said Friday afternoon. “So I’m not really sure. I know they were kind of going through the planning and diligences for installation a couple of months ago, but I’m not 100-percent sure that they’re up.”
In addition to capturing pictures of each license plate on the vehicles that drive by, these cameras also use something Flock Safety calls a “vehicle fingerprint.”
Company representatives previously said this technology will allow law enforcement personnel to search for vehicle make, type, color, license plate, state, covered plates, missing plates and any other atypical features, such as bumper stickers or bike racks.
Local law enforcement will only receive an emergency alert if the license plate is on a stolen vehicle, driven by a known wanted offender or is part of a missing or endangered persons alert, they said.
Both Korn and Wunsch said they weren’t exactly sure how this new technology is working out since the townships don’t have access to the data that’s collected.
In Garfield Township, Korn said he’s heard a few negative comments about the surveillance aspects of these cameras, and has tried to assure people about its use.
“They’re not using them for constant surveillance. They literally search through thousands of photos to find a specific description or license plate number and then they know where it is, what it’s doing. It’s kind of a very selective thing,” he said. “Some of them believe me; others don’t.”
Wunsch said, in Peninsula Township, the majority of the negative comments about the cameras came during the initial approval process in February.
“There were some folks who shared concerns about the privacy of data, and they didn’t like the idea of cameras,” he said. “There were others who voiced concerns about speeding and the challenges of policing in Peninsula Township who were in support of the cameras because they felt like they would allow the community police officers to do their jobs more effectively.”
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is not the first law enforcement agency in Michigan to sign a contract with Flock Safety for ALPRs.
According to James Lake, Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Specialist, they’ve issued 25 permits for Michigan State Police and more than five others to other law enforcement agencies to install the cameras on MDOT owned and operated roads in the state.
MDOT also received applications for permits for about 70 other locations, in addition to the ones that have already been installed, he said.
“We require law enforcement agencies or local units of government to apply for these permits, which, if approved, are for working in our right-of-way,” Lake wrote via email. “We then require the vendor or contractor (Flock Safety in these cases) for those agencies or units to submit a site plan for the installations, and we review them for safety and to ensure they do not adversely affect any of our infrastructure before issuing a permit.”
But in other states, Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin said they have pre-existing agreements with state highway agencies to install their cameras, so they don’t have to fill out a permit each time.
She said, depending on the permit process, it could take anywhere from one to six months to get installation approval for state roads.
She said she didn’t know the specific status of the Flock Safety cameras that are in the midst of the installation process in the three townships in Grand Traverse County because it is so community-specific.
When it is time for the cameras to be installed, Beilin said they send their solutions consultants teams to each place a camera is supposed to go.
Once the team is in town with the technology, she said, they need to make sure they have the right permitting in place, whether that’s with the city, county or state.
At that point, Beilin said the team needs to decide whether the cameras will go on an existing infrastructure or if they’ll need their own pole installed with them.
“Once all of that is figured out, our installation team comes out with all the equipment and they put everything up,” she said. “To actually do that process doesn’t take very long at all; it’s a couple of hours.”
There is a one-time installation fee, in addition to the yearly cost, Beilin said, but she wasn’t sure what that number was.
Each camera costs $3,000 per year, she said. That cost is up from the $2,500 per camera per year that the townships agreed to when they made their decisions.
“The partnerships with the townships, the sheriff’s office and Flock has so far been going great,” Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau Capt. Chris Clark said. “Over half of the license plate reader cameras have been installed. Right now, we’re waiting on the permitting process through MDOT to allow for additional ALPR cameras to be installed.”
The cameras that have already been installed are already actively in use by detectives to help solve crimes in the area, Clark added.
So far, he said, they’ve utilized the cameras to help solve a stolen vehicle arrest and recovery, a stolen license plate and a leaving-the-scene crash case.
Looking ahead, Clark said they’ve heard that a few other townships in the county may be interested in adding ALPR cameras.
“We really want to get this project with these three townships done – or close to done – before we enter into some conversations with the interested townships,” he said.
He would not share who the other interested townships are, and Wunsch and Korn had not heard of any additional townships expressing an interest in the cameras.
The Traverse City Police Department does not currently have ALPRs, Interim Chief Matthew Richmond said.
“The investigations services division has used other jurisdiction’s LPRs during investigations, which includes the county’s,” he said.
There are currently no proposals or agenda items to add the cameras within the city limits, he added.
State records from the National Conference of State Legislatures show that, thus far, 16 states have adopted laws that limit the use of these cameras. Policy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan Gabrielle Dresner said that Michigan isn’t one of them.
But, Dresner said there is hope for the future about adding legislation on the books that would help protect citizens from invasion of privacy.
“While we’re in talks in Lansing to try and get a license plate reader protections bill out there, nothing has come about yet,” she said. “So we know that license plate reader cameras are already in our community, so we’re not going for an all-out ban because they are already here.”
Instead, Dresner said they would look at making the legislation as specific as possible.
Some examples she shared of how they would do that included limiting use to of these devices to investigate stolen cars or missing persons cases when law enforcement has reason to believe that ALPR data is relevant to an ongoing investigation and limiting storage periods for how long police could have access to the collected data.
“Unless that data has been flagged, the retention period should be days, not weeks, months or years,” she said. “We’d also like to see some transparency where people could find out if their plate data or their vehicle is contained in one of these databases.”
The last stipulation in this new bill that Dresner shared was making sure the data isn’t shared with anyone else, including other law enforcement agencies.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend did not return the Record-Eagle’s request for comment.
