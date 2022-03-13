PETOSKEY — Kristin Winters got the phone call she’d been waiting for — one that came with hope for a new life through the replacement of her deteriorated liver.
Then COVID-19 threw her for another loop, one in a long line in her decades-long medical roller coaster.
Kristin said that she was too ill to be interviewed but wanted her parents Anthony and Linda Pickarski to speak for her. They believe Winters’ problems started with a car crash when Winters was 12 years old and a car carrying her smashed into a snow plow. The collision propelled the young girl through the windshield resulting in severe head trauma.
“Her head went right through the windshield itself, and she had so much fluid built up at the time that we got to the hospital, they wanted to go in and drain the water off her brain,” said Linda.
Winters’ body never forgot the trauma of the crash. It eventually turned on itself through the development of an autoimmune disorder, according to Winters’ parents.
“They’re quite sure that the head injury triggered the autoimmune,” said Anthony. “... It attacks a part of the body, in this case Kristin’s liver.”
Winters’ liver problems started about 20 years after the crash, and resulted in her constantly feeling cold, an unrelenting cough, not being able to eat, and enduring never-ending itching from her medications, to name some of the extreme discomforts, according to the Pickarskis.
“I think she gets really, really discouraged because she’s been sick for so long and it’s so painful,” said Linda.
Winters, now 51 years old, faces weekly medical team interventions to remove as much as 20 pounds of fluid from her swelling belly. Though the 4-foot, 11-inch weighs 78 pounds, the swelling makes her appear as if she is in the final days of a full-term pregnancy, according to Pickarski.
The interventions are a temporary fix; Winters is able to eat, the swelling begins and the process starts again.
“She has said at times … ‘oh, I just I’m so sick I don’t feel so good … I just want it to end,’” said Anthony.
“She’ll just say to us, ‘let me go,’” added Linda.
The anguished parents, desperate to keep their child in the world, try to buoy her spirits.
“‘Now Kristin, we’re here to keep you going,’” said Anthony.
One way the Pickarskis are keeping their daughter going is through the hope of a liver transplant. It’s their hope their daughter’s story will encourage more people to become organ donors.
The transplant, which can utilize either a liver from a living donor or a deceased person, could transform Winters from a suffering sick person to a woman on her way back to restored health, according to Chris Sonnenday, the surgical director of liver transplantation for Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.
“It really reverses all of the consequences and symptoms of advanced liver disease,” he said.
Symptoms such as malnutrition, profound exhaustion, muscle loss, feeling chronically cold, and portal hypertension which causes the build up for which Kristen endures, would dissipate.
“People often comment to us as soon as they wake up after transplant that they feel different. They can feel themselves thinking more clearly. They can feel their energy level improve,” said Sonneday.
In the United States, 12,000 people are in need of a liver transplant, according to Sonneday.
Unless a living person donates to a specific person, an individual in need of a new liver would typically be placed on a transplant list where Winters name remains along 188 others in the state, according to Gift of Life Michigan.
The number of people in need of a transplant far outweighs the available livers nationwide. Lists are grouped according to compatible blood types.
“For every 4-5 transplants we perform, somebody dies on the waiting list,” said Sonnenday.
Put another way, for every 100 average people in need of a liver transplant, between 40-50 will receive the transplant, 30 are still waiting and 20 will die or be removed from the list due to severity of illness, said Sonnenday.
With liver disease specifically, the stereotype of a person who abused his or her body may accompany the diagnosis in the eyes of the public. In Winters’ case, her parents are adamant, neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in her current health.
Sonneday said the stigma does a disservice to patients with liver disease of any cause.
A person chosen for a transplant is typically influenced by a person’s Model for End Stage Liver Disease or MELD score, a number ranging from 6-40 which in essence measures the patient’s illness level. A higher MELD score means a higher risk of dying before transplant according to the University of Michigan Health Systems.
“The higher your score is, the higher you are up the list,” said Sonnenday.
Winters’ score sits at 23, up from 15 weeks earlier, according to her parents.
In February, the phone rang. A donor and potential match for Winters was on life support. Winters and her parents rushed to Ann Arbor where she was prepped for the operation that could change everything.
But right before the operation, the donor tested positive.
The surgery was halted.
Transplanting an infected liver into Winters’ body could make her even sicker, the doctor told the family, said Anthony.
A heartbroken family made its way back home. Each time the phone rings, they hear the sound of hope.
